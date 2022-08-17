Commentary: Supervisors fooled by Tran's departure

Former Napa County CEO Minh Tran has been in the news a lot lately. Among other things, last May the Napa County Farm Bureau inexplicably chose to honor him with an award for “Distinguished Leadership.”

Given the Farm Bureau’s vigorous campaign against Supervisor Belia Ramos during the 2020 election, one wonders if this was a reward for Tran’s seemingly relentless attempts to tarnish Ramos’ reputation, starting with the external investigation into the out-of-turn shot in the arm she accepted early in the pandemic. This was ordered after an internal investigation conducted by the staff on Tran’s behalf revealed no misconduct or wrongdoing.

The independent investigation also turned out to be a big nothing burger. Nevertheless, it cost the county $110,000 in legal fees and many exhausting staff hours. (Item F14 in the Grand Jury Report) Was it really necessary to put an already over-burdened public health staff under such intense and unnecessary scrutiny?

But what’s especially puzzling is that Tran was recognized by the Farm Bureau specifically for “his superior and quality leadership as Napa County CEO,” even though the turnover rate among department heads and top staff in Napa County reached astronomical levels during Tran’s tenure as CEO!

Our county supervisors were once again caught with their collective pants down. During a special meeting on July 22, James Hinton, a private citizen, informed the board that Tran had accepted employment with Riverside County, which was, apparently news to them. (You may recall it was two private citizens, Kellie Anderson and Beth Nelsen, who first brought allegations of Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza’s conflict of interest with Walt Ranch to their attention earlier this year.)

The following Tuesday, after the supervisors knew Tran was close to taking another job, they held a closed session, presumably to fire him. It concluded with “no reportable action.” On Thursday, the Board met in closed session, again, this time voting unanimously to “separate” Tran from employment with “no cause.”

Perhaps the point was to give Tran time to talk to Riverside officials — delaying the announcement of his accepting that county's top counsel job — so Napa could terminate him with “no cause” on Thursday, thus entitling him to an additional 18 months severance pay. Whatever and however it happened, Tran has accepted the job in Riverside, and will start working there on Aug. 30 according to The Press-Enterprise.

During Tran’s tenure in Napa County at least eighteen high-level officials chose to take early retirement or demotions that included relocating rather than continue working under him! Even so, board chairperson Ryan Gregory chose to endorse Tran by saying, “Any employer would be lucky to have such a dedicated public servant as Tran.” (Napa Valley Register)

What a slap in the face to all the county employees who left because of him!

Now that Tran is gone, the one patently clear thing is that we need an entirely new board of supervisors, one that won’t be so easily manipulated and one composed of individuals who will actually live up to their oath to serve the people of Napa County and its employees.

The Farm Bureau may have been right about one thing when honoring Tran last May. According to Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Klobas, Tran was singled out “namely [for] his ability to successfully lead the county through periods of both adversity and success.” Indeed, it does appear that Tran has led the Board of Supervisors to an extremely successful outcome for himself during this particular period of adversity — his own tenure as Napa County CEO.