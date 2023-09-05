"Music is an outburst of the soul." — Frederick Delius

It is highly unlikely that Taylor Swift, prior to greeting more than 70,000 adoring fans, could imagine that she is about to personify perhaps the greatest fallacy in modern biology.

The fallacy was first revealed by Alfred Russel Wallace, the co-discoverer of the concept of evolution. Wallace was a contemporary of Charles Darwin, who asked Wallace to read his manuscript before he published “On the Origin of Species.” Wallace consented and agreed with much of Darwin’s work, but he challenged Darwin by suggesting that surely beings as exquisite and infinitely complex as modern humans could not be the result of chance and competition. Furthermore, he pointed out that Darwin failed to explain the origin of human linguistics, mathematics, creative/artistic skills and music.

Darwin angrily responded, “I differ grievously from you and am very sorry for it,” yet offered no rebuttal to Wallace.

Because neither man could explain the origin of the complex phenomena, Wallace preferred to call them “gifts” from the Creator while Darwin remained recalcitrant.

Although Darwin and Wallace may have been vaguely aware of Gregor Mendel’s studies, neither could have predicted the huge impact Mendel would have by creating the new science of genetics. As it turned out Wallace was correct by suggesting that the “gifts” he identified were not transmitted genetically.

Meanwhile, in England, naturalist Thomas Huxley coined the term “agnosticism” and glommed onto Darwin’s theory as a means of extending his agnostic agenda. He created the “X Club” of like-minded scientists who met weekly with the common goal of promoting Darwin’s theory and discrediting and suppressing Wallace’s inclusion of the role of spirituality in human evolution. Even though Huxley’s position on human “gifts” was erroneous, in an increasingly secularized world Wallace’s opinion has been marginalized and mostly forgotten.

Educator/author Howard Gardner’s "Theory of Multiple Intelligences" describes eight pathways of learning that merge to create every unique human being. One of those pathways is “musical intelligence.”

Even though Egyptian art depicts harps being used circa 3000 BCE, the first musical instruments were probably used over 100,000 years ago. Two hardwood sticks could be clapped together, which yielded a resonating sound. Sticks were also used to beat hollow logs to produce a drumming sound. Later, animal hides were stretched over hollow logs and lashed on with cured animal guts to become drums. Animal bladders were also used to make drums. Later, the animal guts became “strings” that were stretched over hollow logs or gourds, which eventually became the early lutes and guitars.

The earliest flutes known are the Native American duct flutes (also called love flutes or courting flutes) that date back over 40,000 years. There have been countless variations using bamboo shoots, reed stalks and willow branches. The culmination of woodwind evolution may be the Midmer-Losh organ in Atlantic City, New Jersey, with 33,113 pipes.

Perhaps not surprisingly, the evolution of musical instruments has been closely associated with funerals. Drumming, songs and chants have been used by shamans, healers and “medicine men” probably as far back as 100,000 years ago.

Historically, in many towns in the southern U.S., funerals typically began in a church, and congregations would follow a hearse out of town to the local cemetery. The solemn procession included softly singing songs like "Amazing Grace," "Will the Circle Be Unbroken," "Peace Like a River," "I’ll Fly Away," etc. After the burial, a local Dixieland jazz band would launch into a joyous rendition of "When the Saints Go Marching In" that led mourners back to town celebrating the circle of life.

It is stupefying to try to imagine modern human beings without complex language skills (including literature, drama and poetry), mathematics (including biology, physics, chemistry, geology and astronomy), creative arts (including crafts, sculpture and the use of pigments) and musical composition.

Helen Keller lamented that, although her loss of vision presented a profound challenge for her, what was even more disheartening was her loss of ability to hear music. There are an infinite number of musical sounds in nature and over 2,000 genres of music; merely mentioning the titles "Tosca," "Aïda," "Turandot" and "Messiah" can send chills up music lovers’ spines.

Anthropologist Loren Eiseley understood this when he wrote, “As a modern man I have sat in concert halls and watched huge audiences floating dazed on the voice of a great singer.”

Evidently St. Helena’s choral maestro Craig Bond agrees. In an unparalleled career of 50 years, he has succeeded in a not-so-simple miracle by conducting, nurturing and inspiring countless thousands of children, teens and adult singers to transcend uncharted heights of soulfulness and musical harmony. Whether performing classical, pop, jazz, religious or show tunes, his choirs magically uplift audiences into halcyonic realms.

In 2023, with over 100 million fans, surely Taylor Swift will qualify as one of the world’s truly great performers. She is an extraordinarily gifted composer, singer, dancer, choreographer, guitar/piano player and motivational speaker. Like Eiseley’s “great singer,” she has the ability to facilitate the transcendence of huge audiences to higher levels of passion, camaraderie and jubilation. She represents the epitome of what Alfred Russel Wallace was referring to and may cause millions of her admirers to consciously or subliminally reconsider soulless Darwinism.

Taylor Swift 1.

Charles Darwin 0.