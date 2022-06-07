Commentary: Trade school vs. college

It is amazing how pending high school graduations bring out polarizing conversations.

Within the past handful of years, there has been a meme circulating on social media requesting to emphasize trade schools to youngsters with the same passion as earning college degrees. I share that belief but one is not more important than the other.

Before I go into facts, figures, beliefs, etc., I want to lay the groundwork for my perspective because I believe I can offer one that many cannot.

I worked for my dad around my school and sports schedule before high school and into my college years. Pumping gas and changing tires, at his local business, I learned the value of hard work and having a good work ethic. My parents, who came from Italy in 1948 (father) and 1954 (mother), spoke no English and emphasized strongly to me and all of my siblings to go to college because it was an opportunity they wished they had. I remember my father telling me one day, “The average guy with a high school diploma makes $5 an hour. The average guy with a college degree makes $18 an hour.” Mind you, this advice came in the mid-1980s.

That aforementioned advice swayed me to go to college along with seeing one of my sisters, who is eight years older than me, get passed over for a promotion because she did not have a college degree. She was in her early 20s, then decided to attain her four-year degree, which she did at age 25.

Years later, in 1997, I received my Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Nebraska. I worked briefly in broadcasting but went on to become a sports reporter in the newspaper industry for 18 years. I exited the industry in December 2014 but transitioned my career change by getting my CDL Class B driver’s license in October 2012. I had the opportunity to work part-time as a bus driver for two years before getting my full-time opportunity with Alhambra Water.

College degrees have become increasingly emphasized. In the meantime, trade-oriented jobs remain plentiful but with fewer bodies to fill them. In 1940, 5.5% of males and 3.8% of females completed four years of college or more according to statista.com. By contrast, 34.6% of males and 35.4% of females completed four or more years of college in 2018.

As far as earning potential, there are factors such as gender, degree achieved and level of post-secondary education. If you base jobs on educational attainment, 35% require at least a bachelor’s degree, 30% require some college or an associate’s degree and 36% do not require education beyond high school.

Though I am proud to have my four-year degree and would not change anything, I believe trade jobs are vital. In some cases, those jobs pay much better than those requiring college degrees.

College degrees (specifically bachelors' degrees), however, can take four to six years to earn, in part because there are so many course requirements that have little to nothing to do with a person’s major. I have not used Western civilization and algebra since 1992.

With trade schools, you will get hands-on training in your field. They are also less costly and less time-consuming, two years at most in some cases. I received my Class B license just by taking a two-week course, costing all of $3,000. If you factor in studying for DMV written tests, it was closer to three months.

What I would espouse is a different movement and this is aimed at youngsters wanting to go the trade school route: Even if you are so hell-bent on working in the trade field, get your four-year degree first, and then go to your trade school. You will have the best of both worlds. I feel blessed to have such.

Why? An 18-year-old kid graduates from high school, goes to trade school, gets a job, makes pretty good money. Many trade fields, however, involve physical work. Then, 10 or 15 years later, “I’m tired of this, I don’t want to do this the rest of my life. I think I will go back to school and get a degree.” Well, at that point, you are in your late 20s or early 30s. If you are not married and don’t have kids, it’s easier to achieve but if you have a family, different story. I’m not saying it’s impossible but it is a steep uphill climb. You either a) get stuck working physically the rest of your life or b) going back to school while working and balancing your family life needs. Getting a degree is much easier right after high school.

By having both a four-year degree and a trade degree, you have a much wider array of options. The “you don’t need college to have a well-paying job” or “I know people without four-year degrees making more money than those with them” is a short-sighted argument.

Both are important and if you have both, so much the better.