I don’t know about you, but the vegetation fire on Sanitarium Road a week or so ago brought back my PTSD from the 2017 and 2020 wildfires. But then I thought: What good is PTSD if I don’t do something about it? So I did a little “plus and minus” analysis in my head about what we’ve all done since 2017 to protect ourselves against wildfires, and what we still need to do.

On the plus side, the little fire showed how fast, efficient and effective our emergency responders are here. Aided by trained, professional firefighters, tools such as long-range cameras to detect smoke and ignition nearly instantaneously, and resources such as helicopters and retardant that can be dispatched and on-scene immediately, the fire, although in difficult terrain, was put down quickly without extensive damage or risk.

Also on the plus side, Napa County, other local governments and fire departments, Cal Fire, the Napa Communities Firewise Foundation and local neighborhood volunteers like the St. Helena Fire Safe Council and other fire safe councils have been busy developing and implementing numerous fire fuel mitigation and defensible space projects. These help us defend our homes, families and properties against wildfires. These projects also help emergency responders get quick access to the hills where most of the fires start, as well as provide families and neighbors the ability to evacuate safely and quickly down the roads before the fires spread.

This collaborative, multi-year effort is under the comprehensive Napa County Community Wildfire Protection Plan, uniting and committing all Napa Valley governments, fire departments, emergency responders, Cal Fire, Napa Firewise and local fire safe councils to support numerous wildfire protection and resilience projects. Tens of millions of dollars of local, state, federal and private funding for these projects are yielding literally hundreds of millions of dollars of benefits protecting residents, homes, businesses, and public facilities such as water supplies from wildfire damage and loss of life.

Two examples of this community effort right here in St. Helena come to mind. Napa Firewise, with help from the St. Helena Fire Department, Napa County Fire and Cal Fire, is providing property owners in high fire-risk zones with cost sharing up to $3,500 to help them clear the defensible space around their homes and comply with local flammable vegetation abatement requirements. Clearing flammable vegetation, removing dead wood, and limbing trees can be expensive. For more information, go to napafirewise.org/dspace. The $3,500 in cost sharing not only helps defray the costs, it also can get you a certificate from the St. Helena Fire Department or Napa County Fire that can help show insurance companies you have done everything the experts recommend to mitigate your risk of wildfire.

The other example is the annual evacuation drills that St. Helena Police and Fire conduct with the managers and residents of multi-family residences on the east side of town. The residential complexes are adjacent to the hills on the east side of Silverado Trail where many wildfires have begun in the past. They also include many vulnerable community members who may need extra help in the event they need to evacuate.

These projects, programs and emergency preparations are what I call the result of “good PTSD” — in other words, in part because of our PTSD, all of us in St. Helena and Upvalley are a lot smarter and better prepared and protected from wildfires than we were just a few years ago.

But there is still a lot more that needs to be done before we can banish our “bad PTSD.” Wildfire protection and prevention projects such as those implemented by Napa Firewise need sustainable, stable funding supported by all of us. These projects are never “one and done” because the firebreaks, evacuation routes and fuel reduction projects need to be maintained annually. Just look at the Sanitarium Road fire — it was in the burn scar of the Glass Fire because the grass and trees and vegetation grew back after our abundant rainy season.

We need to support and pay our professional firefighters and ensure they have the tools and resources to fight the fires. We also need to help them with the firebreaks, defensible space and fuel reduction projects that can stop the fires from spreading and threatening their safety and ours.

Most importantly, all of us need our own emergency plans, including “go bags,” and to understand and follow evacuation zones, warnings and orders. We need to keep our gutters and rooftops free of leaves. We need to communicate and help our neighbors be prepared as well. And we all need to be careful with our barbecue fires, never park our cars next to tall grass on the side of the road, and never burn brush during fire season. For more information on being prepared for wildfires and other emergencies, see the city's Aug. 1 newsletter.

You and I and all of us who live in St. Helena and this beautiful valley may still have “bad PTSD” from time to time, but we are a whole lot smarter and more self-reliant and prepared for wildfires than we were in 2017. And if that’s in part because we have acted in response to our own PTSD, I call that “good PTSD.” Let’s all keep it up for the rest of the 2023 fire season and for years to come!