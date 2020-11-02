Concerns about mudslides and debris-flow

As a long-time resident who lives on the west side of St. Helena, I am concerned about the potential danger, especially near the mouths of Sulphur and York Creek canyons, from a debris flow inundation event triggered by heavy rains over the recently burned watersheds that empty into residential neighborhoods.

For those of you who have driven both Spring Mountain Road (York Creek drainage) or White Sulphur Springs Road (Heath and Sulphur Creek drainages), you know that the Glass Fire thoroughly burned those areas and have left in their wake great swaths denuded of the vegetation that has been essential for trapping the highly erodible soils on the steep canyon sides.

In turn, sediments and ash tend to roll downhill and accumulate in the channel bottoms to combine with dead and fallen trees. During an intense rain, the water and runoff can gather the debris and sediment to produce mud/debris flows. According to a National Weather Service/NOAA guide, flash floods can occur during periods of less than six hours of intense rain with the ability to uproot trees and move large boulders. Mudflows (rivers of liquid and flowing mud mixed with woody debris) occur in similar conditions.