Confronting misinformation on Adams Street

The misinformation being spread that a hotel on Adams Street will ‘save” St. Helena is a disgraceful disservice to the people of this city being asked to weigh in on selling our own public land to a private developer.

This is not an anti-hotel opinion. In fact many of us opposed to selling the Adams Street public land to a private developer, are in favor of the Farmstead and Krug hotels on Highway 29. They are both long-time local businesses that have invested in St. Helena for decades, and are on their own land.

The Adams story has a breadcrumb trail of big money trying to use scare tactics to get our community confused enough to sell off our incredible public assets to a luxury resort chain.

The SHAPE Committee did not recommend selling Adams Street (read the final report on the city website).

The Financial Task Force did not recommend selling Adams Street (read the final report on the city website).

All city council meetings to date have had a large majority of residents against selling Adams Street (see all meetings on the city website – go back and count – we did).

Over 500 people recently signed a petition to stop just three people on the city council from having the power to sell Adams Street without public vote.