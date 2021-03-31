Consider alternatives for Upvalley waste company

I write to oppose the expansion of the conditional use permit at Clover Flats Landfill and that the Joint Powers Authority, overseeing the Upper Valley Disposal Services, enter into a competitive bidding process to understand possible alternatives to the current service provider.
In this letter I outline some of the concerns about the operations and plans for both Upper Valley Disposal Services as well as Clover Flats Landfill, both run by the same company. As a Whitehall Lane resident, my roughly 20 neighbors and I have long voiced concerns and frustration about the nuisance of food waste and compost smell, breaking of glass, water and light pollution, noise from trucks and the proliferation of pests, emanating from the UVDS facility on Whitehall Lane.
As a collective, we feel the spotty oversight, lack of competitive bidding and a general breakdown of communication have occurred among the county, the Joint Powers Authority and other regulatory agencies. We have had a meeting with Diane Dillion and the general manager of the Joint Power Authority but none of us believe there is any appetite for action. The bureaucracy is not working for us.
Additionally, Clover Flats Landfill has been responsible for a litany of environmental violations, bodily injuries and fires at the landfill site, demonstrating a systemic breakdown of effective management and oversight. Currently Clover Flats Landfill is seeking county approval to increase their operation by almost a third, in the face of their inability to manage what they have. Please remember that this landfill sits in a very fire-vulnerable canyon, with one-way access and egress, producing flammable gases all the while sitting atop our Napa River watershed and near earthquake fault lines.
Clover Flats Landfill has already been cited for contaminating the Napa River and was responsible for its closure in 2019. I must add that this is the water source that irrigates many of our world-class vineyards.
The company has also been cited for cutting unpermitted roads and increasing acidification to the nearby creek.
Clover Flats brought in containers of waste from fracking operations in North Dakota, waste that was later found to be radioactive. It took them nearly a year to remove this unregulated waste as discussed in an October 2020 St. Helena City Council meeting, but not before exposure resulted in health issues for employees. Best practices do not appear to be in their vocabulary.
The concerns of my neighbors on Whitehall Lane should be the concerns of all Napa Valley residents. Upper Valley Disposal Services and Clover Flats Landfill have gone largely unchecked until there are episodes and violations that impact the quiet enjoyment of our homes, our clean water, the quality of our air and our property values. Other voices should join mine in not only demanding the denial of the use permit to expand Clover Flats but to also and finally consider alternatives to these facilities, at the least exposing them to a competitive bidding process.
While we are open to further discussions about improving both sites, we should not wait for another disaster to occur. The company has the privilege to serve as the exclusive provider of a critical public service and as such, they owe the public an elevated duty of care.
Sandra Thompson
St. Helena
