Consider Napa countywide/unified water management system

LAFCO meeting on unified water

On Monday Oct. 4 at 2 p.m. the Napa County Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) will consider the concept of a unified/regional Napa County water system. This will be item 8b. The zoom link for the meeting will become available at napa.lafco.ca.gov.

The recent LAFCO Municipal Service Review on Napa County water/wastewater is also available at the LAFCO site and it is attached to the online version of this letter.