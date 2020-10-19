Correcting the record

I would like to correct the misleading information by Beth Novak Milliken regarding letter to the editor published in the Oct. 15, edition (“St. Helena campaign contributions”).
I would like to inform the St Helena community that my wife and I have been part-time residents of Napa Valley for the last 30 years, in St. Helena the past 12 years.
I also would like you to know I have made many real estate investments in commercial and residential properties in St. Helena the past seven years.
A quote from our previous mayor: Antonio is the third highest property tax payer in St. Helena. I mention this to show you my love for St. Helena goes way beyond the Pope Street projects.
Our oldest daughter and her family, including three beautiful children, are S.t Helena residents for the past eight years and her children attend local schools.
Correction regarding our development application: Our pre-application presented to the city council for review included 56 townhomes, 12 single-family lots and small winery on 27-plus acres on Pope Street for a total of 68 market value units.
The municipal code requires developers to provide 20% affordable component. This requirement can be accomplished in different forms, city council has discretion on the approval.
Based on the number of market rate homes, the restricted units would be 14.
The letter writer is misinforming the public by claiming we offered to build only seven affordable units on Michell Avenue. She failed to mention the additional 12 affordable units we proposed to build on College Avenue on the winery parcel.
The city will gain 19 affordable units that it desperately needs, when we are only required to build 14
The Star publication of Sept. 25, 2019 states that public reaction was generally favorable.
I quote Anthony Micheli’s statement at the city council meeting: “I hope the city would streamline this and get this done so we move forward and not just be the city of no.”
Another correction: I have not contributed $10,000 to Eric Hall’s election campaign. In fact, I have not donated to his campaign at all.
I am confirming a $10,000 donation to the Peter White for mayor campaign.
The reason of this donation is because Peter and his family have been friends of our family for over 10 years. Peter is very much respected in our community, having full knowledge and understanding of the challenges heading our way. I also feel Peter White is the perfect candidate for the challenging times we live in.
With the wild fires of 2017, the recent devastating fires and the terrible pandemic with no end in sight, St. Helena needs a leader that finally will get things accomplished for the benefit of all people in our community.
St. Helena business community has been suffering for years even prior to the pandemic, with deteriorating sidewalks, very low pedestrian traffic, no public bathrooms, bumper-to-bumper traffic not stopping to shop in our town and all because the inability of city leaders to make the right decision and welcome “smart developments” for the benefit of the entire community.
The time for the handful of “negative no growth individuals” that is hurting our community is over.
If you are interested in restoring vibrancy on Main Street; If you are interested to stop division in our community; If you are interested in jump starting St. Helena to financial prosperity, vote for Peter White for mayor.
Antonio Castellucci
St. Helena
