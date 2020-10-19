Correcting the record

Based on the number of market rate homes, the restricted units would be 14.

The letter writer is misinforming the public by claiming we offered to build only seven affordable units on Michell Avenue. She failed to mention the additional 12 affordable units we proposed to build on College Avenue on the winery parcel.

The city will gain 19 affordable units that it desperately needs, when we are only required to build 14

The Star publication of Sept. 25, 2019 states that public reaction was generally favorable.

I quote Anthony Micheli’s statement at the city council meeting: “I hope the city would streamline this and get this done so we move forward and not just be the city of no.”

Another correction: I have not contributed $10,000 to Eric Hall’s election campaign. In fact, I have not donated to his campaign at all.

I am confirming a $10,000 donation to the Peter White for mayor campaign.