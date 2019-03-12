As a forest owner on Spring Mountain, I couldn't agree more with Jeffrey Warren's guest commentary in the March 7, 2019 issue of the Star ("Napa has too many trees").
He hits all the essential points (except Douglas Fir die-off) on sound forest management, as well as the relevant regulatory and zoning issues, putting them into proper context.
The proponents of the immediate follow-up to the defeated Measure C are seriously misguided, even more so after the catastrophic fires of 2017 and 2018.
In the past three years, in the early fall, there have been two car fires on the edge of my property that entirely consumed the vehicles; were it not for windless days and the prompt response of Cal Fire, each of these incidents could have had devastating impact on Spring Mountain and the watershed above St. Helena.
An overgrown forest is one step away from a dead forest. I for one have spent years judiciously thinning and removing vertical fuel. Animal migration and habitation have substantially increased. What was once a dark and combustible forest floor has greened and revived.
I congratulate Mr. Warren on a well-thought out, accurate opinion piece.
Who would have guessed? He is the true environmentalist.
Anthony Gantner
Spring Mountain