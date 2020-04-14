COVID-19: Unity in the present moment

Today our streets are quiet. Most of our residents are heeding the order to shelter at home. Our downtown businesses are shuttered. Our playgrounds, schools and churches are empty. Our city council and committee meetings are being held through Zoom. School classes are being taught online.
Day in and day out --as we witness global loss of life, health, jobs and income -- we wait, we worry and we grieve.
And, of course, the losses we experience are not always completely obvious: canceled sports seasons and performances, postponed weddings and vacations, delayed surgeries, separated family and friends. We also have lost the predictability often taken for granted in our daily lives: that there will be eggs and toilet paper at Safeway or Sunshine, that we can safely touch a door knob, that we can get a haircut, that we can take in a movie at the Cameo, that we can visit with our friends at the Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company. And for those who have recently lost a loved one –as I have—that a funeral will be available to allow us to grieve together as a family.
But even if we have not ourselves experienced the actual physical death of a loved one, with the COVID-19 pandemic we all face daily uncertainty about how long this will last and what our future will entail. This leaves us in a state of ongoing mourning of current losses and the losses that we have not yet experienced or may never experience. So, it will be important for all of us to acknowledge our collective grief.
It also will be important for us to stay grounded in the present moment. Rather than ruminating about potential losses that may not actually happen, we can feel grief in this moment but at the same time feel safe and secure exactly where we are -- enjoying a nice glass of wine or cup of tea, watching a Netflix stand-up comedy, taking a walk with our spouse, sewing a face covering, creating a piece of art, getting our hands into soil to plant flowers or vegetables or even celebrating a birthday via Zoom. These are just a few ways we can tend and care for our experience today so that we can more naturally move to tending and caring for our tomorrow.
Yes, we may have lost our sense of normalcy, but we can still stay present for the ordinary right before our eyes. We can still experience our grieving-- denial, anger, bargaining, depression, acceptance -- in whatever way works for us individually without diminishing our losses or feeling pressured to do it in some prescribed way.
This crisis has not been easy for any of us, and it will become more challenging over the many months to come. The local consequences of this COVID-19 pandemic will be significant and long-lasting. Substantial lost revenues to the city will force us to make very difficult financial and operational decisions regarding essential and non-essential services. Programs and services that we have taken for granted may not be available going forward. Some businesses may not survive. But if we can work together during recessions, floods, fires, gun violence, earthquakes, and power shut-offs, then surely we can do so now during these unprecedented times.
During this crisis, City staff and City Council members continue to coordinate with county, state and federal officials to determine our best course forward, and we continue to advocate for the needs of our residents. We remain committed to providing critical services, reliable information and steady leadership. We remain laser-focused on finding ways to create our own economic stimulus plan to support our local economy and to re-allocate resources to provide financial support for struggling families. But each of us must also do our part.
Let us remain calm and composed despite these daunting challenges. Let us not give in to anger or blame. Let us remain rational and see this as a time for redemption and opportunity. Let us stay connected to one another with a smile or greeting to a perfect stranger, a text to an old friend, a grocery store delivery for a senior, a check-in with a neighbor. Let us offer a sign of thanks when we see our essential employees, especially our healthcare workers and first responders who put their own health on the line for our community.
Let us support local take-out and food delivery establishments or participate in the St. Helena Gift Card Challenge to support local businesses. Let us make monetary donations to Community Action Napa Valley (CANV) or the UpValley Family Centers to support local families being directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. But above all, let us simply to do the basics: stay at home, wear a face covering if we must go outside, practice physical distancing and wash our hands frequently and vigorously.
As our community navigates this crisis, we must lean on our strengths: working together and helping each other. I can only hope it helps for you to know that you're not alone in your grief; that our St. Helena community too has been torn apart and that we will get through this together, one day at a time.
Paul Dohring is the vice mayor of St. Helena.
