COVID-19: Unity in the present moment

It also will be important for us to stay grounded in the present moment. Rather than ruminating about potential losses that may not actually happen, we can feel grief in this moment but at the same time feel safe and secure exactly where we are -- enjoying a nice glass of wine or cup of tea, watching a Netflix stand-up comedy, taking a walk with our spouse, sewing a face covering, creating a piece of art, getting our hands into soil to plant flowers or vegetables or even celebrating a birthday via Zoom. These are just a few ways we can tend and care for our experience today so that we can more naturally move to tending and caring for our tomorrow.

Yes, we may have lost our sense of normalcy, but we can still stay present for the ordinary right before our eyes. We can still experience our grieving-- denial, anger, bargaining, depression, acceptance -- in whatever way works for us individually without diminishing our losses or feeling pressured to do it in some prescribed way.