COVID-19: We’ll get through this as we always have – together

Fortunately, the state, city and county have been prudent in years past with their own finances and have set aside rainy day funds for emergencies like this. Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state Legislature are now devoting those resources to this crisis.

In addition to safeguarding public health, much attention is focused on the economic fallout. With the help of our own Congressman Mike Thompson, a federal stimulus program is expected to get checks into the hands of all working Americans. Unemployment benefits have been streamlined to help people who lost jobs. A number of small business loans and grants are now available to help small companies weather closures.

Other welcome measures from the state include suspending all evictions of people who are out of work and cannot pay their rent. The DMV is extending the deadline to renew licenses and registrations for 60 days. In addition, an extension is now in place for filing state income taxes and resources are available to help impacted businesses and workers.