Dads, sons, baseball, and the war of ‘89

It was October 1989, and the Duarte household was at war.
In one corner was my dad, a diehard Giants fan who’d been attending games at the ‘Stick since he was a kid.
He’d seen Mays, McCovey, Marichal and Perry. Like a lot of Latino kids his age, he’d idolized Roberto Clemente, so before he was even old enough to drive he would somehow manage to travel from Arbuckle to San Francisco to catch Giants-Pirates games.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
He stuck with the Giants through the lean years of the ‘70s and early ‘80s. Now they were headed to their first World Series since 1962. He was psyched.
And in the other corner of our home/battlefield was me, a 6-year-old A’s fan decked out in green and yellow, full of impassioned arguments about why my A’s were going to mop the floor with my dad’s beloved Giants.
My dad would be eating a bowl of cereal when I would march out of my bedroom and hurl statistics at him.
Didn’t he know that my hero, Carney Lansford, had batted .336 in the regular season? Could he even comprehend that Rickey Henderson had stolen a league-leading 77 bases, scored a league-leading 113 runs and drawn a league-leading 126 walks?
As a visual aid, I would point to a baseball card of Giants veteran starter Rick “Big Daddy” Reuschel. Look at that gut, I would say. You think a pudgy old guy like that, with his 88-mph fastball, stands a chance against an Oakland lineup stacked with so much power that Mark McGwire, one of the game’s most feared power hitters, is relegated to batting sixth?
Every time I named a player, I would imitate his batting stance — the Rickey crouch, Jose Canseco’s aggressive bat waggle, the deceptively relaxed grip of Dave Parker.
I was knowledgeable but, in hindsight, completely insufferable.
My dad gave as good as he got. Dave Parker, he would note, was almost as old as Rick Reuschel, and was only still around because he was able to kick back as a designated hitter. The American League, my dad would patiently explain, was not real baseball. In real baseball, every player owns a glove and pitchers have to swing the bat.
History remembers the 1989 World Series as The One With the Earthquake. I hardly remember the earthquake. I just recall four games of pure heaven, in which nearly all of my predictions came true.
Oakland ace Dave Stewart, with his intimidating glare, threw a five-hit shutout to start the series. Rickey wreaked havoc at the plate and on the basepads. None of the games were even close.
As much as baseball set my dad and I at each other’s throats, it brought us together. He managed my tee-ball team. He dutifully drove me to A’s games at the ugly, dreary Oakland Coliseum. We watched together in awe as the mighty Bo Jackson of the visiting Royals drilled a frozen-rope line-drive homer to center that was, to this day, the hardest-hit ball either of us has ever seen in person or on TV.
In time, I realized the error of my ways and became a National League purist like my dad. My green and yellow wardrobe and bedroom décor gradually gave way to orange and black.
The war of October 1989 was over. I might have won the battle, but my dad won the war. And he did so with grace.
I’ll always have a soft spot for the A’s, but by the time Mark McGwire was hauled before a congressional committee investigating steroids in baseball and kept lamely repeating “I’m not here to talk about the past,” every youthful illusion I’d had about his superhuman strength was gone.
My dad and I commiserated together as the Giants weathered their own embarrassing steroid scandal. My days of worshiping players as invincible demigods, just as my dad had once worshiped Clemente and Marichal, gave way to a more mature appreciation of baseball as something pure that transcends the flawed humans who play it.
Minutes after the Dodgers clinched the National League wild card on Oct. 6 and won the opportunity to face their archrival Giants in this week’s Division Series, my dad informed me that his cousin, a hard-core Dodgers fan, was “already fired up.”
“This might be a family feud,” my dad said.
Bring it on, I thought, fondly remembering the war of ’89.
If you, as a Giants-loving parent, happen to have a wayward young son or daughter rooting for the Dodgers, I hope you’re making the most of this series. Play up the drama. Wear your orange and black with pride. Quote stats, imitate stances, and dig up the opposing players’ most unflattering baseball cards.
It might get ugly. Your spouse might jokingly threaten to move out until the series is over, as my mom did in ‘89.
But the memories you’ll be left with will be ones you’ll cherish for the rest of your life.