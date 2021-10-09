Dads, sons, baseball, and the war of ‘89

It was October 1989, and the Duarte household was at war.

In one corner was my dad, a diehard Giants fan who’d been attending games at the ‘Stick since he was a kid.

He’d seen Mays, McCovey, Marichal and Perry. Like a lot of Latino kids his age, he’d idolized Roberto Clemente, so before he was even old enough to drive he would somehow manage to travel from Arbuckle to San Francisco to catch Giants-Pirates games.

He stuck with the Giants through the lean years of the ‘70s and early ‘80s. Now they were headed to their first World Series since 1962. He was psyched.

And in the other corner of our home/battlefield was me, a 6-year-old A’s fan decked out in green and yellow, full of impassioned arguments about why my A’s were going to mop the floor with my dad’s beloved Giants.

My dad would be eating a bowl of cereal when I would march out of my bedroom and hurl statistics at him.

Didn’t he know that my hero, Carney Lansford, had batted .336 in the regular season? Could he even comprehend that Rickey Henderson had stolen a league-leading 77 bases, scored a league-leading 113 runs and drawn a league-leading 126 walks?