Defending St. Helena's Jeff Warren

I am writing to defend Jeff Warren and his memory of families purposely infecting their young children with measles, mumps or chicken pox by visiting a family with infected children. I am from Calistoga and we all knew of this practice which variously involved the kids playing together and sharing lollipops.

I do not recall there being a Board of Health in Calistoga and never saw a red "Quarantined" notice on anyone's door. This may have been a common practice during the TB epidemic.

Wendy Johnson

St. Helena

