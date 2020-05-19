Defending St. Helena's Jeff Warren

Defending St. Helena's Jeff Warren

Star.jpg

I am writing to defend Jeff Warren and his memory of families purposely infecting their young children with measles, mumps or chicken pox by visiting a family with infected children. I am from Calistoga and we all knew of this practice which variously involved the kids playing together and sharing lollipops. 

I do not recall there being a Board of Health in Calistoga and never saw a red "Quarantined" notice on anyone's door. This may have been a common practice during the TB epidemic. 

Wendy Johnson

St. Helena 

Editor's Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you'd like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Guest commentary: Part 2: The world according to Jeff, 2020
Opinion

Guest commentary: Part 2: The world according to Jeff, 2020

The World According to Jeff or WAJ is just what the doctor ordered ... parents are no longer allowed to drive their children to school, for example, the Napa Valley Wine Trail railroad tracks are replaced by a bike path and the city will be forbidden to spend any more money painting Crane Avenue, no matter what color. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News