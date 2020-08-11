Delighted that Lester Hardy is running for St. Helena City Council

We were delighted to hear that Lester Hardy is running for City Council and strongly support his candidacy with both time and treasure. We have known Lester both professionally and personally for 22 years, and have always found him to be thoughtful, thorough and highly effective. He is open-minded, an excellent listener, communicator and problem-solver, and he consistently works to understand both sides of an issue before coming to a conclusion. The experience and knowledge he has gained as a former City Council member and a current Planning Commission member will also enable him to hit the ground running as a City Council member charged with addressing so many crucial issues.