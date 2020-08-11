Delighted that Lester Hardy is running for St. Helena City Council

We were delighted to hear that Lester Hardy is running for City Council and strongly support his candidacy with both time and treasure. We have known Lester both professionally and personally for 22 years, and have always found him to be thoughtful, thorough and highly effective. He is open-minded, an excellent listener, communicator and problem-solver, and he consistently works to understand both sides of an issue before coming to a conclusion. The experience and knowledge he has gained as a former City Council member and a current Planning Commission member will also enable him to hit the ground running as a City Council member charged with addressing so many crucial issues.
St. Helena is so lucky to have such a qualified and thoughtful City Council candidate! We know that Lester will be a strong contributor who will work diligently with his fellow council members to get things done for the benefit of our community. Please join us in supporting Lester Hardy for City Council in the upcoming election.
Mark Nelson and Dana Johnson
St. Helena
