First a response to Mary Koberstein’s letter (“No decision on Adams Street is unhealthy for the city,” Aug. 8). Well, Paul Dohring’s letter (“Adams Street property: Promises, promises," July 25) reminds us “The city’s 2009 vision statement is the most recent expression of the community’s expectations regarding the Adams Street property’s development” and “nothing happened because the vision statement did not come with a financing plan.” So we did make a decision. It just hasn’t been honored because the city won’t make a plan to do so.
Ms. Koberstein also says “There are postings for “hotels wanted” — anywhere and everywhere except Adams” and “Why champion hotels outside the city ... ” I am the person who posted “Hotels Wanted” wherein I stated “all for new hotels in other city locations.” I don’t champion for hotels outside the city. I do champion for no hotel on the Adams Street property.
No financing plan to go forward on what the community has asked for repeatedly for years is presumably because it would take time, hard work, and real fiscal discipline, the latter being in very short supply. Why budget when we could have a “distress sale” and get a hotel and make lots of fast easy money?
Meanwhile violence is tearing at the fabric of our society. According to figures released by the Centers for Disease Control, besides mass killings nearly 45,000 Americans took their own lives in 2016, an increase of almost 30% since 1999. Another 42,000 died from opioid overdoses. Why?
Mainstream media and powerful people have sold us on the ideas that mental illness, extremism, racism, homophobia, scorned men, etc. are to blame for these senseless killings. While those issues are real, there is something deeper and more significant going on.
The National Institutes of Health have found a strong positive relationship between income inequality and mass shootings. And the higher the level of income inequality in the U.S. the higher the probability of death by suicide.
In their book “The Inner Level: How More Equal Societies Reduce Stress, Restore Sanity and Improve Everyone's Well-Being,” Richard Wilkinson and Kate Pickett found stress, anxiety, and addiction are intimately connected to inequality.
Clearly the wealth gap isn't just an economic problem. It's a public health problem. Can we become a more equal society? Well ...
Some studies suggest wealthy populations are more likely to partake in morally suspect behavior in communities with higher rather than lower levels of inequality. These studies find wealthier subsections of highly unequal populations view themselves as superior to others, believe they are more deserving, and believe resources of the community rightly belong to them. Some researchers suggest inequality produces a “hitherto undiscovered effect of economic inequality on the psychology and behavior of high-income individuals ... ” Published online 2018 Oct 17.
It doesn’t help that our political system no longer reflects the will of the majority. Even though most Americans want gun control and a more equitable economy, their desires are thwarted by powerful entities (like the National Rifle Association and powerful corporations) and structural realities (an unfair tax system, the Electoral College).
Professors Martin Gilens of Princeton University and Benjamin Page of Northwestern University looked at more than 20 years of data to answer a pretty simple question: Does the government represent the people? From the study: “The preferences of the average American appear to have only a minuscule, near-zero, statistically non-significant impact upon public policy."
I think we have been seeing that near-zero effect playing out in St. Helena for years now regarding the Adams Street property and affordable housing.
We are the land of the free and home of the brave. We have wealth and power. We have innovators and movers and shakers. And, unlike many other countries, we have civil and constitutional rights. We have been and can be a truly great country. But clearly we are doing something wrong and we need to fix it.
If the City Council made a conscious decision to pursue societal excellence over social standing and took steps to embrace and address the needs of the “least among us” above the wants of the upper echelon we could become famous for something more than our fantastic wineries and great restaurants. Let’s not let the heart of our community become a mere tourist engine. Let’s be the change we want to see in the world.
“We are trying to construct a more inclusive society. We are going to make a country in which no one is left out.” Franklin D. Roosevelt. He must be rolling in his grave!
Nancy Dervin
St. Helena