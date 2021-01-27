Dillon says next two years on Board of Supervisors will be her last

During these uncertain times, many of my District Three constituents have asked if I will run for re-election to a sixth term on the Napa County Board of Supervisors in 2022. After much consideration, I have decided these next two years on the board will be my last.

I have chosen to announce this early out of my profound sense of responsibility to the residents of District Three. I hope to ensure the best chance for continuing Napa County’s good governance into the future. It is in everyone’s best interest for all candidates to be fully vetted by the voters.

The Board of Supervisors continues to face unprecedented challenges from the pandemic and fires, and there is much yet to do on these issues while running our county well and securely on a path to a sustainable future. We also face a new challenge to integrate large mandatory Housing Element numbers into our slow-growth General Plan. From now until the end of my term, my commitment will remain unflagging, and I look forward to working with my colleagues on all of these matters.