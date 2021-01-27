Dillon says next two years on Board of Supervisors will be her last

During these uncertain times, many of my District Three constituents have asked if I will run for re-election to a sixth term on the Napa County Board of Supervisors in 2022. After much consideration, I have decided these next two years on the board will be my last.
I have chosen to announce this early out of my profound sense of responsibility to the residents of District Three. I hope to ensure the best chance for continuing Napa County’s good governance into the future. It is in everyone’s best interest for all candidates to be fully vetted by the voters.
The Board of Supervisors continues to face unprecedented challenges from the pandemic and fires, and there is much yet to do on these issues while running our county well and securely on a path to a sustainable future. We also face a new challenge to integrate large mandatory Housing Element numbers into our slow-growth General Plan. From now until the end of my term, my commitment will remain unflagging, and I look forward to working with my colleagues on all of these matters.
I thank my constituents for their support. My focus in the next two years will be on fire mitigation, preparedness, and recovery, and effective stewardship of our land and water resources; these are issues vital to our district and our county. My hope is that my successor will share a commitment to and experience with these priorities, as each is an important responsibility of every elected Supervisor.
In the longer term, and closest to my heart, protection of our landmark Ag Preserve, our precious watershed, and our agricultural heritage require constant vigilance from us all. I pledge, whether in or out of office, I will continue to work — as I have since the 1980s — against any efforts to undermine the protections the voters put into our General Plan by Measure J and Measure P.
Diane Dillon
Napa County Board of Supervisors, District 3
