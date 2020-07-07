Donations sought for social, racial & environmental justice

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I want to invite you to join me in recognizing a family that participated generously in the life of St. Helena. At the same time, you will also be supporting organizations that focus on issues of social, racial and environmental justice.

Lois and Bill Swanson moved to St. Helena in 1982 and lived here until their deaths in 2014 and this year. Their children Ed, David, Kristen and Jon all spent some or a good part of their childhoods in St. Helena.

Tragically, David died at 53 last September while hiking part of the Appalachian Trail.

Bill and Lois were generous with their time and donations to better our community. Lois was one of the founders of the St. Helena Public Schools Foundation. She tutored for years in our schools and brought the work of Opportunity International to town, and was also involved with the founding of the UpValley Village, to name just a few of her commitments. Bill was trustee of the school district for years as well as a board member of VOICES. The list is longer.

In describing their son, David, I’m quoting from the family’s letter: