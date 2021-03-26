Don't believe the hype on fractional ownership

Austin Allison recently submitted a long and well thought out marketing statement regarding his involvement in and advocacy for fractional home ownership ("Pacaso: Democratizing second home ownership, supporting communities," March 25). We must keep in mind that he co-founded the business (Pacaso) and he receives income from it so maybe his outlook is a bit optimistic and biased.

I guess that "democratizing second home ownership" translates helping more people purchase homes that they don't live in permanently so this means that more homes on the market that are not available to local workers.

Another concern is that I think all homeowners will agree that when a "for sale" sign goes up close to your home you get a little nervous about losing a known neighbor and gaining a new neighbor whose sensibilities and lifestyle may be upsetting to you and your neighborhood.

Most of the time the odds are that the new neighbor will be a decent person or family. Pacaso's model allows for up to eight owners to purchase and use the home, the chances of one or more of those owners being disruptive go up eight-fold.