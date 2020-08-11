Don't blame Geoff Ellsworth for businesses closing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This letter is in response to two letters in the July 30 St. Helena Star. We’ve all been dismayed by our local businesses being shut down. By God, now we know why. It’s not the COVID-19 pandemic that has affected our town; it’s Mayor Geoff Ellsworth’s fault!

Have you been to Calistoga lately? Several restaurants have closed, as well as many businesses. Calistoga has always depended on tourist dollars. How is that working out for them now?

I visited Mendocino recently. This town has always been a tourist mecca. Now, because of COVID-19, many shops have been closed and boarded up. The town is almost deserted. Are the mayors of Calistoga and Mendocino to blame?

When my family moved here in 1962, there were two large appliance stores on Main Street; one was located where Vasconi’s Pharmacy is now. The other one was located where the Wydown Hotel is. Also on Main Street was a Western Auto store, five service stations, two hardware stores, and a furniture store in the Goodman Building. The St. Helena Star was in a large building in the center of town.