Don't forget about social distancing

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As my wife and I toured our glorious city on Easter Sunday looking for "Easter Eggs", I was shocked by two things: First, the amazing creativity of our citizens, and second, the obvious gathering of people at a couple of homes in town. Extra cars were observed around the houses, and at one place specifically, many people were seen gathered around the dining table.

Some people just don't seem to understand that the coronavirus can be carried and transmitted by people who don't show symptoms! So that beloved friend or family member from another community can carry infection here. Or vice versa. Please observe the rules to limit contagion! They apply to us all!

Evan Massaro

St. Helena

Editor’s Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.