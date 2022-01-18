Don't sacrifice Angwin's water for profit

I am writing in response to the editorial in the Jan. 13 St. Helena Star ("Councilmember Hall: Water security must be city's priority"). As a matter of fact, I had to read this editorial written by the Star Editorial Board several times to confirm its intent and content, it was so disturbing.

One St. Helena City Council member, Eric Hall, has set his sights on the ground water of Angwin. The editorial board has legitimized this idea by using its platform to promote it.

What does this council member know of the Angwin area? Angwin has over 3,000 residents, many of whom rely solely on well water. Does he know about the wells that have gone dry as a result of neighboring wells depleting the groundwater, and needing to be re-drilled even deeper? Does he know about all of the continued development of new vineyards drawing from these mutually shared aquifers? Does he know that some long-established Angwin vineyards have recently had to truck in water because of failing wells?

The editorial board claims this would be a “win-win for all 3 entities, maybe 4”? Sadly, none of those “entities” are the community of Angwin itself. Let’s hear from the citizens of the Angwin area, which share these Howell Mountain aquifers with Pacific Union College, about this plan to take water away from them for the benefit of PUC, Adventist Health, and the City of St. Helena.

Mr. Hall lamented “the extremely laborious bureaucratic minefield” he is encountering in his political ambitions. This exists to ensure the well-being of all citizens and their environment.

Is Angwin to be made a “sacrificial lamb” for the profit of a few?

Jacqueline Skoda

Angwin