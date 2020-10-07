During this time of crisis, St Helena needs experienced leadership

For years, St Helena city leadership has ignored the financial realities the city faces. If we don’t change leadership with the current fire disaster, we will find our beloved city in a financial crisis that will destroy our city much the same way Meadowood was devastated.
We need leadership with experience to help address the complex challenges ahead. Someone who has “been there and done that.” That is why I am giving my support to Eric Hall and Lester Hardy for City Council.
Jim Burton
St. Helena
