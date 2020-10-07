 Skip to main content
During this time of crisis, St Helena needs experienced leadership

For years, St Helena city leadership has ignored the financial realities the city faces. If we don’t change leadership with the current fire disaster, we will find our beloved city in a financial crisis that will destroy our city much the same way Meadowood was devastated.

We need leadership with experience to help address the complex challenges ahead. Someone who has “been there and done that.” That is why I am giving my support to Eric Hall  and Lester Hardy for City Council.

Jim Burton

St. Helena

