The contest for Napa Superior Court judge is by far the most puzzling matter on the March 3 ballot, but one thing about it is clear: Incumbent Judge Monique Langhorne is unquestionably the right person for the job.
In her interview with our editorial board, Langhorne came off as articulate, personable and — despite her short 14-month tenure as a judge – supremely well-qualified to serve thanks to her 13 years as a court commissioner, six years as a deputy district attorney, and one year as a family support officer in what is now the Napa County Department of Child Support Services.
Langhorne has a passion for some of the most difficult areas of the law, including juvenile and family matters. She presides over the Napa and American Canyon Peer Court, teaching high school-age teens about the legal system as they deal with minor offenses.
Langhorne deserves your vote. Don’t just take our word for it. Note her endorsements from a plethora of local officials, attorneys, and every single sitting and retired Napa Superior Court judge. They’ve all rallied behind her in Napa County’s first contested judicial election since 1984.
Eight of those retired judges met with our board to explain their support for Langhorne: Richard Bennett, Philip Champlin, Raymond Guadagni, Steve Kroyer, Scott Snowden, Rodney Stone, Francisca Tisher and Ron Young.
It was the most august group of guests our editorial board has ever interviewed. It was also a remarkable display of on-the-record advocacy from people who, barring extraordinary circumstances like these, typically steer clear of local politics.
They praised in the highest possible terms Langhorne’s judicial demeanor, legal knowledge, professionalism, integrity, work ethic, and ability to serve as a generalist. That last skill is an essential one at Napa Superior Court, where judges have to be able to take on all cases instead of cherry-picking their favorite kinds.
More generally, they argued that challenging a sitting judge absent any allegation of incompetence or wrongdoing threatens to politicize the judiciary to an unwelcome degree.
It also circumvents the exacting vetting process that gubernatorial appointees like Langhorne undergo.
Langhorne’s qualifications are above reproach, nobody is criticizing any of her rulings, and she hasn’t been accused of misconduct. That brings us to the puzzling part of this race: Why is challenger Cliff Blackman, an attorney who practices law in San Francisco and seems to have little or no connection to the Napa Valley community aside from a St. Helena address, running against her, out of the five judges whose terms are expiring?
He told the Napa Valley Register he wants to bring his civil expertise to the Napa Superior Court bench. That’s all we can say for certain, since he didn’t show up to our scheduled board interview and, to our regret, declined our offer to reschedule.
The best we could do was ask Langhorne. She said that at a candidate forum, Blackman first said he’d picked Langhorne’s name out of a hat and then, when pressed, said he’d consulted with some unidentified local attorneys before choosing to run against her.
Blackman isn’t a total unknown. His name did appear in the Star once. That was in 2018, when he reached a $105,000 settlement with the city of St. Helena in connection with unlicensed short-term rentals occurring at his home.
In his interview with the Register, Blackman said the rentals occurred when he was out of town and blamed the matter on his property manager.
We can’t imagine a competent judge buying an explanation like that, much less making it himself. Blackman must have at least noticed all the money rolling in.
Regardless of how much he really knew, the retired judges said that’s the sort of blemish that surely would have disqualified them from a gubernatorial appointment.
This isn’t a typical Candidate A vs. Candidate B election. Think of it as a retention election: Has the challenger made a clear and convincing case that 1) the incumbent deserves to be removed from office and 2) he’s qualified to replace her?
The answer to both questions is a clear and resounding no.
We urge readers to vote to retain Judge Monique Langhorne.