Nobody wants to pay more taxes, but one cent per latte is a small price to pay for protecting Napa Valley’s open space.
We support Measure K, a quarter-cent sales tax measure on the March 3 ballot that would generate a steady funding stream for the Napa County Regional Park & Open Space District.
Since its inception in 2006, the district has depended on the largesse of the Board of Supervisors. In that brief span, the district has earned our trust by leveraging its county funds to secure three times as much in grants.
The district’s success stories span from Bothe-Napa Valley State Park — which the district did a wonderful job restoring after years of state mismanagement — to Moore Creek Park and the former Boy Scout camp near Lake Berryessa.
The district either owns or operates 9,000 acres – more than half of it open to the public – but it’s only reached a fraction of its full potential.
The additional $9 million a year generated by Measure K would enable the district to acquire land before it can be sold for residential or vineyard development. It would expand public access, create more trails, fund transportation costs for school field trips, and reduce the risk of wildfires by thinning out overgrown forests.
Measure K is similar to 2016’s Measure Z, which received 64.7% yes votes, just short of the 66.7% it needed to pass.
However, there are a few key differences.
First, K would set more money aside for an integrated fire management program, which is vital in this new age of out-of-control wildfires.
Second, 20% of Measure K funds would be allocated for cities to spend on their own parks and recreation plans. For St. Helena, that could mean improved bike lanes, new parks, and better maintenance at the parks we already have.
We interviewed Anna Chouteau, Doug Cutting and John Woodbury from the Yes on K campaign, who raised a lot of the points we’ve already mentioned, and Mark Gasster and Jack Gray from the Napa Valley Taxpayers Association, who oppose the measure.
The opponents concede that the district has done a good job so far, but they don’t think it needs additional tax money. We respectfully disagree. The district has developed an exemplary track record and made a strong case that they will be able to do more with more – more open space, more pristine watersheds, more public trails.
They have an outline on how to execute this with minimal bureaucracy by leveraging existing county departments and their good relationship with the Land Trust.
Opponents also worry that a new tax, even a small one, will contribute to the already unsustainable cost of living in the Napa Valley, especially for the poor. However, bare necessities like rent, utilities and groceries are exempt from sales tax, so the additional burden is minimal.
We believe open space is under attack in the Napa Valley, and there are two viable strategies to defend it: additional revenue to acquire and protect land or additional restrictions on development, with new layers of bureaucracy. We prefer the former.
In a perfect world, we wouldn’t need new taxes to protect open space. School districts would fully fund field trips. Cities would be able to pour money into their parks and recreation budgets.
But that’s not the world we live in.
Fortunately though, we do have places for kids to enjoy nature, absorb the values of environmental stewardship that make the Napa Valley unique, and learn lifelong lessons about open space and the Ag Preserve – lessons we hope will stick with them when they become voters.
If you value nature, clean water, environmental education and outdoor fun, we encourage you to vote Yes on Measure K.