Educate yourself about the Hunter project

The Hunter Project at the eastern end of Adams Street is proceeding through the St. Helena Planning Department. The Environmental Impact Report comment period ends on Nov. 2 and the planning commission will discuss the EIR on Nov. 8.

Residents should inform themselves about this project, which includes 87 dwellings and will use 18,000 gallons of water per day. View the information about it on the city website: cityofsthelena.org.

The project has to be water neutral, though using 18,000 gallons per day. One of the mitigations is installing water meters at each home in Vineyard Valley—247 of them. There used to be water meters — there is a remnant of one in my driveway. The city deemed it too expensive to read them all, so now we have only two — one for north of the creek and one for south.

The water neutrality also plans to remove 5 acres of lawn in town and retrofit toilets. Many other projects had to retrofit toilets in town. We had to retrofit some in the 1990s when we built a commercial building on Vintage Avenue. How many toilets are left to be retrofitted?

Hopefully there will be no lawns, second homes, or Pacaso hotels at these homes.

The fire department wants an emergency exit from the dead end cul de sac at the far eastern end of the project. The main exit route in VV is private property. The owners of Vineyard Valley will certainly object to this.

This would have to connect with the main exit route for over 200 homes in Vineyard Valley. Experience has shown that in a dire emergency, VV has so much trouble getting everyone out they decided to have them drive out the levee road. In future they would have to drive past the new Hunter homes.

If there is a choice between building a freeway off ramp-style bridge next to the existing Pope Street Bridge over Napa River and a new bridge for Adams Street, I support extending Adams Street to the Silverado Trail. If Hunter is built, that would handle the increased traffic in a much better way. Besides, as a historian, I don’t want to see the setting of the 1894 Pope Street Bridge denigrated by a monstrous new structure. The bridge is on the National Register of Historic Places.

This project will change the town in dramatic ways, in addition to sharing our scarce water. Maybe it will good for businesses to have more customers and increase property tax revenues to support city services. Who knows? Don’t be in the dark about this important project — it will affect you.

Mariam Hansen

St. Helena