Education yourself about the Hunter project

The Hunter Project at the eastern end of Adams Street is proceeding through the St. Helena Planning Department. The Environmental Impact Report comment period ends on Nov. 2 and the planning commission will discuss the EIR on Nov. 8.

Residents should inform themselves about this project, which includes 87 dwellings and will use 18,000 gallons of water per day. View the information about it on the city website: cityofsthelena.org.

The project has to be water neutral, though using 18,000 gallons per day. One of the mitigations is installing water meters at each home in Vineyard Valley—247 of them. There used to be water meters — there is a remnant of one in my driveway. The city deemed it too expensive to read them all, so now we have only two — one for north of the creek and one for south.

The water neutrality also plans to remove 5 acres of lawn in town and retrofit toilets. Many other projects had to retrofit toilets in town. We had to retrofit some in the 1990s when we built a commercial building on Vintage Avenue. How many toilets are left to be retrofitted?

Hopefully there will be no lawns, second homes, or Pacaso hotels at these homes.