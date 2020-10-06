Election 2020: Questions about Peter White running for St. Helena mayor

In this troubled time, I do not want to elect a mayor of our city who is running because he had “an epiphany.” Mr. White says that is why he wants to be mayor. Wikipedia defines “epiphany” as a sudden and striking realization, like scientific breakthroughs or religious and philosophical discoveries. I want a mayor who has given extensive thought and research into the needs of the city at this time and whether or not he/she has the skills to fill those needs. That person is Mary Koberstein.
I observed Peter White closely for the eight years that he served as a city councilman. I was always astounded at the degree of passivity that he demonstrated. Peter is not a leader. He virtually always voted the same way as the mayor.
In 2010, after the Planning Commission and numerous volunteer committees had completed the General Plan, Peter went along with the council in voting to recirculate the General Plan’s EIR (Environmental Impact Report). This started a chain of events that delayed the General Plan for the next eight years and entailed great expense, as the EIR was entirely rewritten twice.
He was willing to bypass protocol and consensus of the entire city council when he and another council member found a piece of property on McCorkle for sale and brought it to the attention of City Manager Gary Broad. The purchase was approved on a 3-2 short notice at a non-televised council budget session held during working hours. Affordable housing advocates roundly criticized the lack of transparency and questioned the motive. The purchase depleted the Housing Trust Fund and was widely viewed as an attempt to block development of the Romero property on Pope Street earmarked for a mixed-use development of market rate and affordable housing.
I am well aware that with the efforts of the city and Our Town St. Helena this has had a good outcome but I don’t want a mayor who ignores protocol.
Peter did get excited about the concept of allowing helicopters to land at the homes of the rich and famous who could afford helipads. He thought this was perfectly OK, even if it disturbed the peace of the neighbors. He approved of a wine tasting room in close proximity to an elementary school and a preschool. In 2016 he said the utility rates hadn’t been increased in over 10 years, when in fact they were increased 65% in 2011. He wanted to approve a dormitory expansion for the CIA on a property where the zoning code did not allow it.
I also want a mayor who will be able to fully participate in the discussion and decision making of major issues facing our city. It is common knowledge that the Montessori School will be seeking approval to build a high school on their property and they want to rezone some of their property. Peter White is a well-paid board member of that organization. He is a paid consultant of a company wanting to build a hotel at the Charles Krug winery. His involvement would exclude him from participating in these major issues and who know what else? If Peter is mayor his personal interests create conflicts of interest that set the stage for 2-2 Council deadlock decisions.
You might want to ignore all that because he is a long-time local, having lived here since he was 9 years old. I close with a quote from former Mayor Alan Galbraith. “My plea: As we move into the forthcoming municipal election, please evaluate candidates based on their qualifications, the inclusivity of their message (we are all in this together), and not on vacuous utterances rooted in purported “home town superiority.” Alan Galbraith, Napa Valley Register, July 27, 2020.
Pat Dell
St. Helena
