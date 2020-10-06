Election 2020: Questions about Peter White running for St. Helena mayor

I am well aware that with the efforts of the city and Our Town St. Helena this has had a good outcome but I don’t want a mayor who ignores protocol.

Peter did get excited about the concept of allowing helicopters to land at the homes of the rich and famous who could afford helipads. He thought this was perfectly OK, even if it disturbed the peace of the neighbors. He approved of a wine tasting room in close proximity to an elementary school and a preschool. In 2016 he said the utility rates hadn’t been increased in over 10 years, when in fact they were increased 65% in 2011. He wanted to approve a dormitory expansion for the CIA on a property where the zoning code did not allow it.

I also want a mayor who will be able to fully participate in the discussion and decision making of major issues facing our city. It is common knowledge that the Montessori School will be seeking approval to build a high school on their property and they want to rezone some of their property. Peter White is a well-paid board member of that organization. He is a paid consultant of a company wanting to build a hotel at the Charles Krug winery. His involvement would exclude him from participating in these major issues and who know what else? If Peter is mayor his personal interests create conflicts of interest that set the stage for 2-2 Council deadlock decisions.