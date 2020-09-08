Ellsworth is looking toward the future

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Some years ago, when Geoff Ellsworth was a candidate for the city council, I asked him what his greatest concern was for the future. What was he willing to fight for?

He summed it up with two words. Water Security.

He has never wavered from that commitment.

The wildfires, some still burning nearby, are a poignant reminder that we, in St. Helena, do not live in a bubble. Global climate change has brought about record high temperatures and multiple years of drought, which have exacerbated the dangers. Unable to draw on water from a diminishing water table, potential fuels are all the more dry and susceptible to ignition from even the smallest spark. On top of that we have not acknowledged the role that fire has played historically in controlling the dangerous build-up of fuels. The native people who tended this land before us understood and practiced stewardship. We, unfortunately, did not. Now we are paying the price.

Even so, most of our elected officials seem intent on ignoring the connection between ongoing, and somewhat unfettered, development and deforestation with the resultant and relentless draw down on the water table and the next major disaster.