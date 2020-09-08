Ellsworth is looking toward the future

Some years ago, when Geoff Ellsworth was a candidate for the city council, I asked him what his greatest concern was for the future. What was he willing to fight for?
He summed it up with two words. Water Security.
He has never wavered from that commitment.
The wildfires, some still burning nearby, are a poignant reminder that we, in St. Helena, do not live in a bubble. Global climate change has brought about record high temperatures and multiple years of drought, which have exacerbated the dangers. Unable to draw on water from a diminishing water table, potential fuels are all the more dry and susceptible to ignition from even the smallest spark. On top of that we have not acknowledged the role that fire has played historically in controlling the dangerous build-up of fuels. The native people who tended this land before us understood and practiced stewardship. We, unfortunately, did not. Now we are paying the price.
Even so, most of our elected officials seem intent on ignoring the connection between ongoing, and somewhat unfettered, development and deforestation with the resultant and relentless draw down on the water table and the next major disaster.
Some will try to convince you that vineyards will protect structures from wildfire, but there are enough examples from 2017 and 2020 of windblown sparks and fires actually racing through vineyards to ignite homes, wineries, and tasting rooms to prove that is not the case. And then they will amend it to say “well-watered” and/or “irrigated” vineyards will offer the needed protection. But who is asking the ultimate question? Where is that water going to come from? It is not a limitless resource.
Climate change along with the drawdown of the aquifer and its impact on wildfire impacts us all, but none so much as the farmworkers who, often out of necessity, continue to work in conditions that are unsafe both because of the heat and the degraded air quality that wildfire brings. So, this is very much a social justice issue as well.
You can’t claim you care about farmworkers while refusing to implement broad policies that will help create safer working conditions for them.
You can’t issue a proclamation, as the City of St. Helena did in June 2019, recognizing that climate change is a global problem and that decisive near-term action is needed to prevent further global warming, and then ignore it when making local decisions simply because it doesn’t suit your needs at the time.
After participating in numerous city council meetings and personal conversations with two of the three candidates, I am convinced that Geoff Ellsworth is the only candidate for St. Helena mayor who has held steadfast to the city’s promise to the future. He is the only candidate who is well and truly paying attention to the very real threats to our water security. He is the only candidate who is paying attention to the impacts that decisions being made today, at the city, county, regional and state levels, will have for generations to come. And, he is the only candidate actively looking for innovative solutions, such as economic diversification, that will serve our entire community well into the future.
Now, more than ever, we need leadership willing and able to look at the bigger picture and explore creative solutions for our community through the lens of climate change, social justice, and water security. Geoff Ellsworth provides that leadership.
Elaine de Man
St. Helena
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!