Ellsworth protects St. Helena’s character and resources

At its core, the choice in this year’s race for St. Helena’s mayor is coming down to the vision for St. Helena that is held by most St. Helena voters. It is easy to see that two of the candidates want to see several hotels built here; there are several lined up in the queue right now. One of the three candidates, however, has a vision based on resource reality and the desire to retain the small-town feel that most of us value. Current Mayor Geoff Ellsworth came into his office based on a platform for a sustainable future for St. Helena. He has championed anti-deforestation forces, brought attention to the fragility of Bell Canyon reservoir, and has brought St. Helena’s most precious resource, its water, into the spotlight.