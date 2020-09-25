Ellsworth protects St. Helena’s character and resources

At its core, the choice in this year’s race for St. Helena’s mayor is coming down to the vision for St. Helena that is held by most St. Helena voters. It is easy to see that two of the candidates want to see several hotels built here; there are several lined up in the queue right now. One of the three candidates, however, has a vision based on resource reality and the desire to retain the small-town feel that most of us value. Current Mayor Geoff Ellsworth came into his office based on a platform for a sustainable future for St. Helena. He has championed anti-deforestation forces, brought attention to the fragility of Bell Canyon reservoir, and has brought St. Helena’s most precious resource, its water, into the spotlight.
In short, Geoff’s diligent work on protecting St. Helena’s character and resources aligns with our collective mission. These recent wildfires remind us all that we must act on preserving what we have. Geoff has fostered the awareness that the climate crisis is real and that we need to develop wisely. We all understand that preserving what Geoff explains is $2.5 billion in assets is dependent on a sustainable water supply. In this arena, Geoff is taking the leadership position above all others.
The other candidates believe St. Helena will only survive with increased tourist dollars. Geoff points to a diverse economic model that is not reliant on TOT taxes. Our current situation illustrates his rational. If the tourists go away for any reason our town struggles to survive. More of what is not working isn’t the answer.
Geoff grew up here in a highly respected family. He has proven himself to be a committed and successful mayor. We all understand that two years is not enough time to accomplish what is needed. We feel strongly that given the progress made, Geoff has earned another term to complete what he has started.
St. Helena is one of the few towns left in the Napa Valley that still retain a small-town country atmosphere. Geoff believes in rational and wise choices to protect its small-town charm. He will ensure that development only occurs if the resources are available, and that any new development will not cause hardship to our town’s residents. We believe that Geoff will protect all that we hold precious while steering St. Helena in a sustainable direction. Re-elect Geoff Ellsworth mayor here in St. Helena.
Growers & Vintners for Sustainable Agriculture
Mike Hackett, Beth Milliken, Laurie Claudon, Tom Clark, Randy Dunn, Cio Perez, Warren Winiarski, Jim Wilson, Joyce Sears
