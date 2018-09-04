A few weeks ago, the City Council heard a presentation about the status of the city’s unfunded CalPERS pension liability. Every City Council member understands the importance of this issue, but not all agree with the Mayor’s approach, which is essentially to use our current reserve to pay down our liability.
The CalPERS issue is important for the City of St. Helena. But, unlike what the mayor suggests, the current situation is far from dire. The PERS consultant who met with the City Council told us that the unfunded percentage of our total liabilities “is a concern only if a plan is expected to be consistently underfunded or runs the risk of not being able to pay benefits.” St. Helena is in relatively good shape in this regard. In fact, we are generally doing better than other cities. The consultant reported a projected CalPERS contribution rate of 23 percent of payroll for the miscellaneous benefit category, which means that St. Helena is performing better than 75 percent of other cities and towns.
This is a municipal matter that all cities deal with and we are well within our capabilities to handle the situation.
Our consultant also told us that, while we all agree it would be better if St. Helena already had more local money set aside to fund our PERS obligations, we should view the goal of having assets equal to our actuarial accrued liability “as a target” that we are “most likely never going to hit.” Why? Because our accrued liability is constantly in flux. The challenge for our city leadership is how best to manage that flux.
Six options were presented. The question is which we are going to choose and why. Based on the full council discussion on Aug. 14, we are likely honing in on one or two strategies that may include amortization, or spreading payment over a period of years. This is an option our City Manager Mark Prestwich identified as potentially favorable.
This leaves more in our reserves for other uses or unexpected circumstances. What is important is that the council should continue to discuss the pros and cons of each strategy and come to a timely consensus based on our deliberations.
Spending of city tax dollars does not exist in a vacuum and must be balanced to ensure funding of such things as ongoing maintenance of city buildings, streets and infrastructure. We must also consider how our spending affects our ability to fund social services and maintain health/safety services like our police and fire departments at optimum levels.
The way we manage our approach to our CalPERS liability will play a significant but not defining role in the future of St. Helena’s fiscal health. Taking the time to gather all the relevant information and being willing to engage in an ongoing and dynamic way with this and other challenges is paramount.
Geoff Ellsworth
St. Helena
(City Councilmember Geoff Ellsworth is running for mayor in the Nov. 6 election.)