Ellsworth’s response to Adams Street Initiative

My decision on Wednesday, July 8 regarding the Adams Street initiative was very difficult to make.

The most important point to consider was that over 500 people in St. Helena signed a document saying they wanted their voices heard on this matter in the November 2020 election. I believe the voice of our community must be heard in the coming election, however, the initiative as presented could have put the city in legal vulnerability, and would likely have been voided.

The alternative presented is an advisory measure to be placed on the November 2020 ballot and was in my opinion the best option to make sure the voice of the people would be heard in November without bringing the possibility of difficult and costly legal challenges to the city, as well as ongoing dispute of the initiative’s validity.

I think it is important to note that the initiative as written did not contain any actual legislative protections, and so in a sense would only have been advisory in nature as well, and an even more complicated process would have to ensue after the election to install tangible legislative protections.