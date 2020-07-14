Ellsworth’s response to Adams Street Initiative

My decision on Wednesday, July 8 regarding the Adams Street initiative was very difficult to make.
The most important point to consider was that over 500 people in St. Helena signed a document saying they wanted their voices heard on this matter in the November 2020 election. I believe the voice of our community must be heard in the coming election, however, the initiative as presented could have put the city in legal vulnerability, and would likely have been voided.
The alternative presented is an advisory measure to be placed on the November 2020 ballot and was in my opinion the best option to make sure the voice of the people would be heard in November without bringing the possibility of difficult and costly legal challenges to the city, as well as ongoing dispute of the initiative’s validity.
I think it is important to note that the initiative as written did not contain any actual legislative protections, and so in a sense would only have been advisory in nature as well, and an even more complicated process would have to ensue after the election to install tangible legislative protections.
I realize this path may seem less satisfactory to the many, many constituents who worked so hard to bring this initiative together and have their voices heard and I carry that with a heavy heart. In good conscience I could not go against the legal advice of the city attorney, who also struggled with balancing the intent of the people with the knowledge that a flawed initiative could be legally problematic for the city.
Where we stand now is crafting an advisory measure that represents the same intent as the original initiative to be put on the November ballot for our community to vote upon regarding Adams Street. It is essential that this measure satisfies the original intent of all those who supported the initiative, so please provide your comments.
I recognize the advisory measure does not have the same binding capacity as an initiative but if the advisory measure passes, then tangible, legislative protections can be installed either by the council or a subsequent initiative, without the complications of having to rescind or nullify anything.
Always my intent is to listen to and serve the people of our community. I believe I have demonstrated that in my three-and-a-half years on City Council and my first term as mayor. This advisory measure will give that opportunity for the community voice to be heard, and a clearer path for actual legislative protections on the Adams Street property if that is the will of the people of St. Helena.
Now is the time for voter registration, casting your vote, and community conversation about the best steps forward.
Mayor Geoff Ellsworth
St. Helena
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!