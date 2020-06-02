Ellsworth: Seeking a second term as St. Helena mayor

I would also like to respond to a recent letter to the editor “We’re advocating for new way of selecting St. Helena mayor.” I welcome this discussion and think it is something to explore as a community, a rotating mayoral system can be a sound approach to governance and is employed by many cities. As mentioned in the letter, any change like this would not be able to take effect before the November election. I look forward to leading this discussion, and addressing the other crucial issues we face as a community in my next term as your mayor.

I have also been building relationships with mayors and community leaders throughout Napa County, the North Bay and greater Bay Area region to share in our successes and advocate for St. Helena in an extended landscape. I have recently communicated with the FPPC (Fair Political Practices Commission) regarding my role as mayor and my upcoming campaign, and have been engaged with the League of California Cities to network and explore the latest approaches, policies and best practices being exercised throughout California.