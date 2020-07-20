Ellsworth, Stanton are dedicated to community

Albeit from afar, I want to express my strong support and endorsement for Geoff Ellsworth and Leslie Stanton for St. Helena Mayor and City Council seats.
Despite some recent opinions that seem to express disdain for community, and attempt to introduce a damaging and false narrative to the definition of community; I can’t see how anyone who runs and serves at a local level wouldn’t be proud to say that they are a member of and a contributor to a strong community. The contributions to the community of a city council member and mayor shouldn’t be limited to their serving in that post; the serving in that post should be derivative of their contributions and membership in the community.
Geoff and Leslie are members of a strong and inclusive St. Helena community not by the measure of how long they have lived in town but by how deep their connections go to the community and to the significance of their contributions to the City of St. Helena.
By virtue of Geoff's background as a community and environmental advocate, Geoff comes to a deep understanding of critical community and environmental issues and their interrelatedness.
Being supportive of, but independent from local industries Geoff is able to bring an objective voice that represents all stakeholders and that can be observed by anyone who watches him interact with the community or in his engagement on local boards and with community groups. In Geoff's time as mayor he has pushed forward on several legacy issues that prior administrations had come to stasis on.
Geoff's leadership has been demonstrated in his short two-year term as Mayor as the city has moved forward major issues like York Creek Dam removal, Wastewater Treatment Plant upgrades, passage of the General Plan, renovation of Crane Park skatepark and tennis courts, installation of new downtown restrooms, hiring a new City Attorney, completing installation of internal financial controls, just to name a few.
Leslie’s years at the St. Helena Public Library demonstrate a commitment and contribution to St. Helena that is unmatched. She knows St. Helena and its residents through 34 years of direct face-to-face public service; and will be able to engage with all residents on keeping St. Helena a strong community and desirable place to live.
Their dedication to the community is unparalleled, and their leadership is clear.
Please support Geoff and Leslie when you cast your votes in November.
Flint Ellsworth
Los Angeles
