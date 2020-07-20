Ellsworth, Stanton are dedicated to community

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Albeit from afar, I want to express my strong support and endorsement for Geoff Ellsworth and Leslie Stanton for St. Helena Mayor and City Council seats.

Despite some recent opinions that seem to express disdain for community, and attempt to introduce a damaging and false narrative to the definition of community; I can’t see how anyone who runs and serves at a local level wouldn’t be proud to say that they are a member of and a contributor to a strong community. The contributions to the community of a city council member and mayor shouldn’t be limited to their serving in that post; the serving in that post should be derivative of their contributions and membership in the community.

Geoff and Leslie are members of a strong and inclusive St. Helena community not by the measure of how long they have lived in town but by how deep their connections go to the community and to the significance of their contributions to the City of St. Helena.

By virtue of Geoff's background as a community and environmental advocate, Geoff comes to a deep understanding of critical community and environmental issues and their interrelatedness.