Enough with the election letters

I think I just saw the first one -- and hopefully the last one. Do we really have to be subjected to the usual bombardment of candidate endorsement letters from friends, family and other loved ones in our local newspaper?

COVID has made the past year difficult enough, how about giving us all a break? I'm sure the son, wife, friend, neighbor, uncle, dogwalker, acquaintance, barber, etc., would make "the best" mayor, council member, supervisor, commissioner, treasurer.

But please, can we skip all of these letters this campaign season? I'm sure all of this will be covered with signs, speeches, debates and mailers. If it continues I'll suspend my subscription until my newspaper gets back to regularly scheduled news reporting.

Chris Millich

St. Helena

