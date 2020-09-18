Eric Hall can help us out of this crisis in St. Helena

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The City of St. Helena’s General Fund reserve is quickly sinking to its policy floor of 30%, down from its high point four years ago. According to the city’s own baseline forecast, this downdraft will continue for years. We are in a financial freefall, weathering unprecedented upheavals, and not adequately addressing enormously expensive and unfunded responsibilities like our civic buildings and capital infrastructure needs. I had the honor of serving on the Financing Civic Infrastructure Task Force with some very capable and savvy people, which laid out some clear paths to solutions.

Now it’s time to act … We need council members who are experienced in dealing with real issues very quickly, council members who can hit the ground running in coming up with business solutions for our town. We need a council with the strength to make common sense, fiscally-responsible decisions on behalf of us all. It’s the council’s duty after all.