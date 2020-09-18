Eric Hall can help us out of this crisis in St. Helena

The City of St. Helena’s General Fund reserve is quickly sinking to its policy floor of 30%, down from its high point four years ago. According to the city’s own baseline forecast, this downdraft will continue for years. We are in a financial freefall, weathering unprecedented upheavals, and not adequately addressing enormously expensive and unfunded responsibilities like our civic buildings and capital infrastructure needs. I had the honor of serving on the Financing Civic Infrastructure Task Force with some very capable and savvy people, which laid out some clear paths to solutions.
Now it’s time to act … We need council members who are experienced in dealing with real issues very quickly, council members who can hit the ground running in coming up with business solutions for our town. We need a council with the strength to make common sense, fiscally-responsible decisions on behalf of us all. It’s the council’s duty after all.
Last week, David Knudsen shared that “I proposed the Financing Civic Infrastructure Task Force (which delivered an excellent report).” He did, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to be part of the team who worked to make sense of it all. My fellow task force members worked diligently, put in an inordinate amount of time, and did indeed deliver an excellent report. But the report is useless if we don’t act on it. What is frustrating is we keep issuing reports, hiring consultants, spending money on yet another analysis and plan, and then do nothing with the information. Over the past few years, this has cost us money we need to spend on other things and it is discouraging our citizens.
We need action, not indecision or doubling back. That’s why I’m supporting Eric Hall for council. Eric’s 35 years of business experience demonstrates he can help our council set priorities, take decisive action and hold the course. He has a proven record of carefully listening to others, asking his own probing questions and then recommending creative solutions to complex problems. He can help us out of this crisis.
It’s time for new leadership; we must prioritize big things first. All of us can agree, we want our local heritage and history to shine bright once again. Our ability to enable that, however, may be lost soon unless we can quickly deliver a vibrant shopping experience downtown, more room nights, a lot of fresh water, new storm drains, a safe electrical grid, affordable housing and inclusive representation in civic decision-making. Eric can help us get this done and restore our town’s beauty and potential.
Eric Hall’s website is 100% bilingual. Request a phone call or Zoom from him: www.erichallforcouncil.com.
Please vote for Eric Hall for St. Helena City Council.
Elaine Honig
St. Helena
