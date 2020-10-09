Eric Hall gets our votes for St. Helena City Council

Just as St. Helena seemed to be recovering slightly from the COVID pandemic, the terrible fires of 2020 struck. Our hearts go out to all that have been impacted by the fires, and our sincere gratitude to the fire fighters and first responders who so tirelessly serve to protect our communities.
We have lived in St. Helena for the past 20 years. Its small town charm drew us in like so many others who live here. It is, however, obvious to us that our world has changed and how our charming town is managed needs to change as well.
The continued habit of city leadership indecision and endless debate regarding virtually every topic is reckless. With the upcoming elections we need candidates that know how to run St. Helena like a business. Those who can work with the limited resources of the times and create logical paths forward.
The days of wishful thinking, longing for what used to be, and hoping a solution will simply present itself are gone. We need creative, consensus-building, and business minded leaders to guide St. Helena forward which is why we are so impressed with Eric Hall for City Council.
We need well-rounded, financially savvy candidates like Eric to participate in our city politics. He has run businesses, volunteers at PUC as a finance professor, has a keen understanding of the challenges ahead for St. Helena, and is willing to make the necessary decisions to move our town positively ahead.
Strong leadership skills like Eric’s can help our city navigate the waters of our recent catastrophes, address the challenges of downtown commerce, secure our city infrastructure for the future, and create a financial engine that will cover both operations and the many long term projects that face us - ultimately ensuring that St. Helena is the most desirable place to live in the Napa Valley. A vote for Eric Hall is a vote well placed for the future of our town.
Jim Anderson and Courtney Andrain
St. Helena
