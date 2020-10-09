Eric Hall gets our votes for St. Helena City Council

Just as St. Helena seemed to be recovering slightly from the COVID pandemic, the terrible fires of 2020 struck. Our hearts go out to all that have been impacted by the fires, and our sincere gratitude to the fire fighters and first responders who so tirelessly serve to protect our communities.

We have lived in St. Helena for the past 20 years. Its small town charm drew us in like so many others who live here. It is, however, obvious to us that our world has changed and how our charming town is managed needs to change as well.

The continued habit of city leadership indecision and endless debate regarding virtually every topic is reckless. With the upcoming elections we need candidates that know how to run St. Helena like a business. Those who can work with the limited resources of the times and create logical paths forward.

The days of wishful thinking, longing for what used to be, and hoping a solution will simply present itself are gone. We need creative, consensus-building, and business minded leaders to guide St. Helena forward which is why we are so impressed with Eric Hall for City Council.