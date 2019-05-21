{{featured_button_text}}
No on Measure F

Life at Vineyard Valley (VV) is changed forever ...

Surprised! July 2018 by the city

Stealth announcement

Structured agenda, poorly researched

"Anecdotal evidence" the answer when asked why RSO? Why us?

Perhaps political motives

Park is "low hanging fruit" to a very serious housing issue in St. Helena

Check the box, yes we have an ordinance in place

Not a real answer to real problem

Then no reach to us

Tuesday night optics only

Very little due diligence

Stretched staff resources

Emotional topic, community is shaken

Built a wall between neighbors

Only a single property impacted, VV

Real economic impact unexplored

Transformative? Yes, unintended consequences yes

Transparent? No (last minute dialogue)

Supportive residents here from the beginning Thank you!

Council ignored the residents in their initial VV petition

Diminished city voters that have signed the referendum too

Resident/ownership balance disrupted

if it ain't broke...

Please vote no on RSO

Impact of yes? destabilized park economics

No new workforce housing here

Vacancy control not a plus for tenured residents

Retirement community

45 years of affordable housing (not low income)

Misguided motives

New business partner not needed

New process handcuffs not wanted

Private property reach

No new affordable senior housing

No on fear (Leases extended to 15 years)

Please vote no on F

Thank you

Greg Reynolds

Owner, Vineyard Valley

