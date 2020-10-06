Fair political practices are vital

1. “Section 87100 [of the Government Code] prohibits the Vice-Mayor from making, or influencing decisions regarding development of and/or award of a contract for development of the Adams Street parcel;” and

2. “Section 1090 precludes the Vice-Mayor and the City from awarding a contract to Bald Mountain and Alcion Ventures for development of the Adams Street parcel.”

Not only could White not participate, but even if the city wanted to enter into a contract with Bald Mountain, Section 1090 prevented it from doing so.

What will be the future of the Wine Train hotel project if Mr. White is elected mayor? Shouldn’t voters know before they cast their votes? Will White have to recuse himself from all council discussions of new hotels, existing hotels seeking expansion, or occupancy tax rates, as former councilmember Greg Pitts was advised to do by the FPPC several years ago? If White recuses, how often will a four-member council deadlock on urgent matters? Does he have a disqualifying conflict regarding the Wine Train’s other properties and operations in St. Helena? What about his many other consulting clients?