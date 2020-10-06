Fair political practices are vital

Vote for Mary Koberstein if you want a mayor who can lead every discussion, vote on every matter and whose business dealings won’t prohibit the city from entering into contracts and agreements. Ms. Koberstein’s campaign filings prove that she has no conflicts. That means Koberstein is not working on any matter or receiving any income from any party that touches on or could possibly concern St. Helena.
The same cannot be said of mayoral candidate Peter White. On June 3, 2020, Mr. White sent an email to city council describing himself as a “project team member of the Krug Winery/Napa Valley Wine Train (NVWT) Hotel Project.” In its recent endorsement (“Mary Koberstein for mayor,” Sept. 10) the St. Helena Star editorial board noted: “White’s involvement in another hotel project being put together by the Napa Valley Wine Train also presents challenges. He admits he would have to recuse himself from council discussions of that project, but he says he’s been advised that he could still weigh in on competing hotels.”
We’ve been down this road before with Peter White. In 2016, while Vice Mayor of St. Helena, Mr. White consulted for a project team member of Bald Mountain/Alcion Ventures, which had submitted a proposal for a hotel project on Adams Street. Although White’s work had nothing to do with St. Helena, the Fair Political Practices Commission (“FPPC”) nonetheless counseled in an advisory letter to the city attorney that concluded:
1. “Section 87100 [of the Government Code] prohibits the Vice-Mayor from making, or influencing decisions regarding development of and/or award of a contract for development of the Adams Street parcel;” and
2. “Section 1090 precludes the Vice-Mayor and the City from awarding a contract to Bald Mountain and Alcion Ventures for development of the Adams Street parcel.”
Not only could White not participate, but even if the city wanted to enter into a contract with Bald Mountain, Section 1090 prevented it from doing so.
What will be the future of the Wine Train hotel project if Mr. White is elected mayor? Shouldn’t voters know before they cast their votes? Will White have to recuse himself from all council discussions of new hotels, existing hotels seeking expansion, or occupancy tax rates, as former councilmember Greg Pitts was advised to do by the FPPC several years ago? If White recuses, how often will a four-member council deadlock on urgent matters? Does he have a disqualifying conflict regarding the Wine Train’s other properties and operations in St. Helena? What about his many other consulting clients?
The Political Reform Act of 1974, which established the FPPC, and Sections 87100 and 1090 are complicated. The only thing for an elected official or candidate to do at this juncture is to provide all information to the city attorney and request an FPPC advisory letter. Peter White owes it to St. Helena voters to do so before ballots are issued on October 5.
Andy Bartlett
Amy Caldarola
Michael Caldarola
Anne Carr
Glenn Goelz
Susan Kenward
Michael Merriman
Glenn Smith
Jack Stuart
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!