Farewell from longtime St. Helena postal employee

When Peter Mennen hired me in January of 1982 at the age of 24, retirement was the furthest thing from my mind.

Soon after there was a retirement party for veteran mail carrier Ernie Moeberg, who when hired was the only mail carrier for the entire town of St. Helena, and delivered its mail from a bicycle. I remember thinking- OMG! -- who works at the same place for 30 years?

Well, now 39 and a half years later I would have to answer: it’s me. It must be the nature of the job because when I recently attended a PO retirement seminar, I had the least years of service of anyone else in the room. Some had over 50.

But what comes with decades of service in the same office is the privilege of not only growing up with, and connecting with fellow employees, as some kind of extended family, but the absolutely wonderful experience of growing up with, and connecting with the entire community of St. Helena.