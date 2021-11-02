Finding goodness and love in St. Helena

Editor's Note: We are sad to hear of the recent passing of Grant Ellis, a former Thursday Pulpit columnist. In his memory, at the request of friends, we're bringing back a popular favorite of his, this from December of 2008, a love letter to St. Helena.

As I look back at the past year and count my blessings, I consider the many wonderful things that make this Mayberry-like town such a great place to call home. The weather is beautiful, the scenery inspiring, but most importantly, the people are amazing.

As a wise person once said, “You can be happy anywhere as long as the people you love are with you.” It seems that I am constantly surprised by the goodness and love that is so freely offered by our fellow St. Helenans.

Only a few weeks after we moved to St. Helena, I found myself at the corner of Deer Park and Silverado Trail buying a Christmas tree. After identifying the perfect evergreen, I reached for my wallet but found only lint at the bottom of my empty pocket. Apologetically, I explained my dilemma. The perfect tree in hand and no way to pay, I asked if the pine could be held till morning. I was surprised by the reply: “Take your tree and pay me tomorrow.”

I soon learned that this same policy was shared by many of our local merchants and neighbors. There was a very obvious expectation of trust in the community. In the large city whence I had come, there was a certain anonymity that people enjoyed, and often exploited, for their own benefit. But here, people not only looked for, but also relied on the goodness in one another.

As the months so easily rolled into years, and now to a decade, I have developed a much deeper understanding and appreciation for the wonderful people we have come to call our friends and neighbors. I am surprised continually by their willingness to give of themselves through service. It is not the climate, nor the geography, but the people who make the place.

On a grand scale, I have seen the well-qualified mothers of St. Helena unite their various and sundry talents to put on world-class fundraisers. They have rebuilt our parks, strengthened our schools, enriched our lives, and united our community through their collective efforts and selfless sacrifice of time, talents and means. However, it does not have to be a monumental act of service to be of great worth. I have seen much good wrought by the small but meaningful sacrifices of individuals who simply recognized a need and quietly filled it. I feel blessed to travel the road of life with people who care for their community and the individuals within it.

In the coming year, though the winds of an economic tempest may blow around us, let us find refuge in the service of others. There are already those among us who are affected by the economic turmoil. Perhaps for now, they may be outside of our regular social circles, or beyond a language barrier. Nonetheless, they are our sisters and brothers, and we have a divine obligation for their well being. It is through selflessness and service that we can find happiness. It may not be long before more of us are in need, but regardless of our circumstances, each of us has something to give. When we serve others, we forget our problems and find peace.

Indeed, when we are in the service of our fellow beings, we are in the service of our God. “Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done unto me.” Matthew 25:40