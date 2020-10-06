Fire at Clover Flat, health issue at UVDS

I am not one to quickly write a letter to the editor. The only other time I have done so was regarding PG&E and their failure to clear their lines, only after many efforts on my own to encourage them to do it.

This time, I have made so many efforts to resolve issues with UVDS, without any success. UVDS was grandfathered in, so claims the county. However, I am very aware that UVDS only had their offices and kept a few garbage trucks at the Whitehall Lane site. That is hardly a "a grandfather" for a full-fledged garbage and recycling center.

With that background, and despite most all in the area unhappy, the county proceeded to grant them the privilege to do business. Since that time, UVDS has grown tremendously under the approval of the county.

Indeed, Clover Flat is a fire hazard; whereas, UVDS is a health hazard. All times of the day and night the trucks roar, moving the piles, the backup ding goes constantly, and the smell goes from a "farmy manure smell” to a "putrid chemical smell.” The odors are present during the day in one's garden and at night in one's bedroom. The two smells seep through the vents and screen doors. They abruptly waken one at night.

Flies are attracted to the general neighborhood by the dozens.