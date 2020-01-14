This is in response to the Jan. 9, 2020 letter to the editor by George Caloyannidis, a citizen of Calistoga concerning the lack of support by Napa County in regards to fire mitigation.
I agree with many of your points concerning the need for fuel mitigation of the county hills, specifically in regards to trees and brush that are prime targets for fires in this coming fire season.
You may not be aware that there are volunteer communities throughout Napa County -- 13 Fire Safe Councils -- that are specifically mandated to assist in working together with neighbors to clear the brush and trees and prepare the community for the next fire season. These organizations are part of the Napa Communities Firewise Foundation (napafirewise.org), which not only works on local mitigation efforts, but which also has obtained million dollars in grant money for larger mitigation projects throughout the county. This is good example of citizens taking action. Relying on the county to remove trees, brush and prepare us for the upcoming fire season is unreasonable. We cannot rely solely on government intervention at such a scale.
We must work together with citizens and government in reducing the occurrence, the risk and the severity of wildland fires. I suggest that you follow the link and join up with the Calistoga Fire Safe Council to work with your fellow citizens in improving the conditions of the community. The website has a plethora of information that is pertinent to the concerns of our county and its citizens. Please spread the news and inform your neighbors to become part of this citizens support group.
Grant Showley
Founding member Fire Safe Council for St. Helena