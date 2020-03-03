First Thursday: Celebrate St. Helena approaches

The workshop will be held on May 5. The Chamber has been devoutly working to help your business strive and thrive, so we hope to see you there.

As you may know, the Chamber has been strategically working with the public relations and marketing firm The Abbi Agency to help promote St. Helena and our valued members. Our partnership with the agency has vastly helped elevate our overall strategic-marketing plan to promote St. Helena. To keep qualitative track on this, follow us on our social-media platforms to see some of our recent media placements and hosted journalists and influencers.

We have seen remarkable, large areas of growth regarding foot traffic on Main Street with our strong marketing plan in place. Last year in January our Welcome Center greeted 588 people through the door. This year we recorded shy of 1,600. In December we received more than 2,300 visitors through our welcome-center door. That means we are busy promoting our members as our guests look to us for experiences and recommendations. We are anticipating our partnership with this marketing firm will continue to help us revitalize and promote our town’s charm to bring more visitors to our shining Main Street, wineries and area hotels.

Did your New Year's resolution include (more time) helping your community as a volunteer? If you’re interested in giving back to your community, the Chamber's volunteer and ambassador program is growing! We’re looking for individuals that will represent the Chamber in a positive light at our Welcome Center. These volunteers and chamber ambassadors will be helping out with our Welcome Center as well as assist with marketing campaigns and act as public-relations liaisons related to networking/social events sponsored by the Chamber. These volunteers and ambassadors will play an important role in our organization’s new strategic plan and overall direction. If you’re interested in volunteering but want more information, please email amy@sthelena.com.

Amy Carabba-Salazar is the CEO and President of the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0