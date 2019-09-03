The Chamber has been devoutly working to help your business strive. When St. Helena strives, our members thrive.
The Chamber has tactically hired a new public relations and marketing firm to help promote St. Helena and our valued members. The implementation of this new partnership with the Abbi Agency will help elevate our overall promoting and outreach as this agency has an amazing track record helping several California cities create buzz to gravitate people to visit their cities. We are anticipating this new step will help revitalize and promote our town’s charm in order to bring more visitors to our shining Main Street, wineries and area hotels.
The Chamber recently shot a series of destination marketing videos for the upcoming fall season. You’ll start to see those rolling out on social media and our website. So make sure you’re following us on all our platforms (including Facebook and IG) to watch them debut! Speaking of social media, our IG account is growing! We are almost to 20K followers on Instagram. That means thousands of eyeballs watching for what we do next!
This platform has been monumental in promoting our Chamber members’ upcoming events, features and highlights of St. Helena. Moreover, our website also continues to grow. As you may know, we launched our newer website for the city about eight months ago. We have seen a 94% increase in traffic giving us more coverage throughout Napa Valley.
As you know the Chamber holds many community events. We just wrapped up our 31st Annual Summer Concert Series. Not sure what we enjoyed more — the music or some of the dance moves we witnessed from the attendees!
Also, last month we held a social-media workshop and a networking mixer (for members and non-members) at Roadhouse 29. This is a tried-and-true way for our members and community to gather and network with some of St. Helena’s finest. We have another upcoming mixer scheduled in October. We are also launching a business-growth workshop in November for our Chamber members. Contact the Chamber for more details.
On another front, we are busy planning our holiday event, Jingle All the Way. The City and Chamber are super-excited to share this year’s theme! Jingle All the Way is scheduled to debut as a winter-wonderland roller rink in Lyman Park. This year will include a light show within the park and a grand entrance, perfect to snap a selfie! So make sure to block out some days on your iCal because we’ll be rolling on the rink for a month, from Nov. 29-Dec. 29.
Our Little Book of Big Experiences comes out in November. This year we are doing a wine passport that features the area’s top 15 wineries.
This book has been incredibly helpful promoting St. Helena during our slower season. This year the book will be the best yet.
Don’t forget to stop inside our Welcome Center the next time you are on Main Street. We just launched new St. Helena T-shirts, hats, and sweatshirts that are selling out fast. We have continued to hold a lot of new events out of our welcome center, including book signings, Sip and Swirl Saturdays, and event art features. Save the dates, because Santa at the Chamber is scheduled for three Saturdays, Nov. 30, Dec. 7 and Dec. 14.
We hope to see you soon!
Amy Carabba-Salazar is the CEO and President of the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce.