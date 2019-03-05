The City of St. Helena and the Chamber are partnering up again and we want to hear from you! This time to begin early discussions on the streetscape design plan for downtown Main Street.
The city has hired landscape architectural firm Gates and Associates to work with our community to plan the future of Main Street. We are inviting and encouraging the public to participate in a drop-in format “Cultivate Main Street” open house from 10 a.m. to noon, Friday, March 22. The meeting will be held at the Richie Block Building (formerly Goodman’s) at 1335 Main St. The purpose of this open house will be to gather feedback that helps shape our downtown improvements. We would love to hear from you as we work together to help improve and cultivate Main Street.
Neighborhood Table
I’m pleased to announce that in less than 24 hours we sold out of our tickets for The Neighborhood Table, our May 11 community event. We could not have done that without the support of the community. Thank you!
As many of you know, the Chamber has partnered with St. Helena Hospital Foundation, along with Nimbus Arts to hold the dinner event on Adams Street. As part of the celebration, Nimbus Arts will create two large-scale porticos covered by mosaics that have been hand-crafted by members of the community. These porticos will be placed in downtown St. Helena and on the grounds of Adventist Health St. Helena, providing a thoughtful monument to represent community connection.
Summer concerts
Our Summer Concert Series is right around the corner at Lyman Park. The musical series occur every second and fourth Thursday of the month from June to August. Those dates include: June 13 and 27, July 11 and 25, and Aug. 8 and 22. We are looking for input from the community on ways the Chamber can improve our musical series. We are looking forward to your thoughtful inputs. Email me at Amy@sthelena.com.
'Sip and Swirl Saturdays'
Friendly reminder -- starting this month, we’re kicking off “Sip and Swirl Saturdays” that will have wine sipping out of our Welcome Center. This event is designed to promote our winery members as well as boost extra foot traffic to “swirl” into downtown, as we encourage tourists to shop on Main Street and stop in for a glass of wine. So sip and swirl on Main Street from noon to 4 p.m., every second and fourth Saturday of the month.
Amy Carabba Salazar is the CEO & President for the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce. You can reach her at amy@sthelena.com.