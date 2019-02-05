This year, 2019, is going to be another amazing year for the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce. We have several never-done-before events that will be rolling out in St. Helena! Starting in February, we’re kicking off “Sip and Swirl Saturdays” that will have wine sipping out of the Welcome Center. This event is designed to promote our members as well as boost extra foot traffic to “swirl” into downtown as we encourage tourists to shop on Main Street and stop in for a glass of wine. So… be ready to “Sip and Swirl’ on Main Street every second and fourth Saturday of the month.
“Celebrate St. Helena” is right around the corner! The annual event takes place on March 1 and will be held at Merryvale Vineyards, one of Napa’s finest sites. We have also teamed up with Oak Avenue Catering to enrich this special event with their unique culinary allure to make this event a success! Joel Gott’s highly anticipated The Station will debut some delicious desserts. We look forward to your presence for communal support as we honor last year’s winners:
- Business of the Year—Pennyweight.
- Employee of the Year—Stephanie Iacobacci.
- Non-Profit of the Year—St. Helena Preschool For All.
- Citizen of the Year—Norma Ferriz.
In other news, the Chamber and St. Helena Hospital Foundation are pleased to announce the first annual Neighborhood Table – an al-fresco family-style dinner in beautiful downtown St. Helena on Saturday, May 11 from 5:30-9 p.m. Friends and family are invited to gather on Adams Street in the spirit of community and connection to enjoy the delicious and healthy cuisine of Chef Nash Cognetti of Tre Posti. Guests are encouraged to bring their favorite wine to share.
We hope this event can bring all our neighbors together for a night of fun; celebrating just how special the people and the city of St. Helena are. As part of the celebration, Nimbus Arts will create two large-scale porticos covered by mosaics that have been hand-crafted by members of the community. These porticos will be placed in downtown St. Helena and the Adventist Health St. Helena Hospital grounds, providing a thoughtful monument to represent community connection.
Tickets are $75 each and go on sale Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. For more information on all our events you can log onto Sthelena.com.