Summer is around the corner and things are heating up at the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce.
The Chamber has an upcoming free social-media workshop for our members scheduled for June 25. For those who want to improve or establish a better presence in your market niche or better connect with your audience, this workshop is for you! It will primarily focus on Instagram, Instagram stories, and digital ads. For more information, you can email me at amy@sthelena.com.
Speaking of social media, the Chamber and City of St. Helena’s Instagram accounts are growing! Moreover, we saw an overall social-media presence for Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and Facebook grow 51 percent. Our social-media engagement is up 85 percent. This is a huge enhancement to help boost tourism and destination marketing and overall authority for experience seekers for the city of St. Helena. We currently have nearly 14,000 followers on Instagram! Follow us at @sthelenaca for some of the best: Travel and lodging tips, St. Helena highlights, behind-the-scenes winery tours, dining features (that will make you drool) and much more.
The Chamber has several upcoming mixers for our members to gather, make friends and strengthen their networks. Our annual Upper Valley Joint Mixer is scheduled for June 19 at Clif Family Winery from 5:30 to 7 p.m. We hope to see our members there!
If you haven’t shopped for mom this Mother’s Day, come to St. Helena for our biggest sidewalk sale of the year! St. Helena’s Sidewalk Sale kicks off at 10 a.m., Friday, May 3. Come shop Main Street’s favorite stores as they mark down some of their inventory for the city’s best block sale. Don’t forget to stop inside the Welcome Center at the Chamber for complimentary wine tasting to help make your shopping experience even better.
The Chamber has teamed up with a social-media food blogger!
Foodies, friends and neighbors ... join popular social-media food influencer and author Teri Turner of @nocrumbsleft in celebration of her new cookbook, “No Crumbs Left: Recipes for Everyday Food Made Marvelous.” On June 15, Teri will be hosting an author talk and in conversation with Napa sommelier Amanda McCrossin at Cameo Cinema at 10 a.m. Following the talk, enjoy wine tastings and book signing at 11:30 a.m. at the St. Helena Welcome Center. After you get your book signed, remember to shop Main Street!
Lastly, the Chamber’s Summer Concert Series kicks off June 13 with Dennis Johnson and the Mississippi Ramblers. The musical series, sponsored by St. Helena Family Dentistry, will feature food, wine, farmers’ market vendors, desserts, and more for concertgoers. So mark your calendars every second and fourth Thursday of the month (June through August) 6-8 p.m. We’ll see you there!
Amy Carabba-Salazar is the CEO for the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce.