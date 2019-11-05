Here’s what’s happening and new at the Chamber!
The Chamber has been working with the Abbi Agency (our PR and Marketing team) to expand positive coverage of St. Helena with the objective to boost tourism and bring more visitors to our area businesses.
Especially with the recent PSPS in our area, we have been working around the clock to deliver strategic messaging to more than 42 different media outlets. Some of this strategic messaging includes recent television, social media and print coverage regarding Cabernet Season in St. Helena, including upcoming coverage focusing on our downtown Main Street, other St. Helena highlights, and Jingle All the Way. We are anticipating this will help revitalize buzz and promote our town’s charm in order to bring more visitors to our shining Main Street, wineries and area hotels.
Furthermore, the Chamber has just launched our Little Book of Big Experiences, which strategically runs from Nov. 1 to March 31. This year it is a “wine passport” centered towards featuring food and wine pairings. It will also offer behind-the-scenes winery and cave tours, chances to learn the history of each winery and opportunities to taste rare batch wines. This book has been creating quite a “swirl” with our early pre-sales and influencers coming out to promote.
Also, the Chamber recently launched a destination-marketing video series “Be St. Helena.” A campaign designed to promote … (you guessed it) St. Helena! The videos can be seen on our social-media channels and website. With that said, our social-media channels continue to grow and expand coverage of all our members’ upcoming events, features and highlights (of St. Helena).
It’s about that time again to gear up for the holidays. Once again, the City of St. Helena and the Chamber have been working together to make sure downtown is shining bright. The city has graciously hired a professional lighting company to make sure the light install goes off without a hitch this year. As of now, our schedule has the holiday lights turning on Main Street on Nov. 27 in the evening. We can’t wait to see everyone’s face light up!
As you may know, the Chamber holds many community events. The countdown is on for St. Helena’s annual Jingle All the Way: a Winter Wonderland Roller Rink and Holiday Lights. Grab your roller skates and let the good times roll for an icy-like disco!
San Francisco’s Church of 8 Wheels is bringing their roller rink to Napa Valley and St. Helena’s Lyman Park. The park will be shining bright with an amazing light display and ice igloos.
Warm up with a glass of wine, hot toddy or hot chocolate, sit by the fire then roller skate on the city’s coolest roller rink! This will be a winter wonderland unlike anything you have ever imagined, from Friday, Nov. 29 through Sunday, Dec. 29.
A huge thank you to the City of St. Helena for partnering with the Chamber and, of course, our gratitude for all of our sponsors. For a list of all of St. Helena’s holiday events and the lineup for Jingle All the Way, please visit sthelena.com.
To top off the holiday festivities, this year the Chamber has also partnered with Beau Wine Tours to bring a Holiday Trolley to town! If you see it, just hop on board this festive ride!
Our winter trolley will be cruising through town, making designated stops on Main Street, and some of the area hotels bringing folks to Jingle all the Way (Lyman Park) and shopping downtown. The trolley schedule will be released shortly. You can pick one up at any of the participating hotel locations or the welcome center on Main Street.
Finally, the Chamber is holding its upcoming Happy Harvest & Holiday Mixer from 5:30-7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 3 at the St. Helena Welcome Center. Mix and mingle with St. Helena’s finest businesses. This is a great networking opportunity for all of our area businesses. There will be small bites and of course wine splashes to enjoy. Remember, it won’t be the same without you there!
Amy Carabba-Salazar is President/CEO of the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce. The Welcome Center is at 1320A Main St., in downtown St. Helena. She can be reached at 963-4456 or amy@sthelena.com