We are finalizing dates in June for our second social media workshop which will be free to all our members! This workshop will focus on Instagram, Instagram stories and social media digital advertising techniques. Check Sthelena.com for more details to come soon.
As part of our destination-marketing contract with the City, the Chamber has been working extensively on marketing and promoting our city we all love. In early May, we will be filming 10 destination-marketing videos to promote St. Helena. Those videos will be pushed out on social media and our new website -- featuring some of the city’s most beautiful wineries, hotels, dining, and of course Main Street.
Mark your calendars for June 15. The Chamber is working with well-known blogger and influencer @nocrumbsleft to hold another social media meet-up on Main Street at the Cameo Cinema and St. Helena Welcome Center. Fans of the blogger will register in advance to meet the social media celebrity at the Cameo for a short Q&A. After the meet-up, they will head next door to the St. Helena Welcome Center for her book signing and some complementary wine tasting. We are expecting around 140 people. So, if you’re a fan (or just inquisitive), be sure to register early! Sign up through Evenbrite.com or call the Chamber.
A friendly reminder that St. Helena’s sidewalk sale kicks off on a Friday for the first weekend in May. Shop Main Street, stroll and enjoy our annual sale on May 3-5. This is the perfect time to pick up items that you’ve been “eyeing” from some of your favorite local businesses, for a fraction of the price!
St. Helena's Summer Concert Series kicks off on June 13 at Lyman Park. We’ve been celebrating 31 years of live music in the city’s quaint park. We will announce the bands playing soon. This year we are hoping to have farmer's market vendors and much more at the musical series. Stay tuned.
April’s lineup for “Sip and Swirl Saturdays” is already in motion! Come sip some complimentary vino at the St. Helena Welcome Center. This month, for our “Sip and Swirl Saturdays,” we are featuring two great wineries. April 13, Beringer will be swirling some of their delicious wines from noon to 4 p.m. for you. Then on April 27, Brasswood will be pouring complimentary wines for you to sample. After you stop in and enjoy a glass of wine at the St. Helena Welcome Center, we encourage you to swirl into downtown and shop Main Street. Cheers!
Amy Carabba Salazar is the CEO & President for the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce. You can reach her at amy@sthelena.com.